Marvel's Avengers price guide: get the best deal for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Now it's finally out - and if you didn't commit to a pre-order - it's the perfect time to get the best Marvel's Avengers price going. The most pressing news to reassure you of if you're interested in getting the game is that a lot of the issues and problems identified by players in the Marvel's Avengers beta, were addressed in a day one patch. The game also seems to have grown on a lot of people despite some cooler receptions regarding its GaaS setup. Our Marvel's Avengers review (in progress) is causing multiple members of the GamesRadar team to have different and varied thoughts on it.

For some context and looking back, it was way, way back, when MODOK was revealed as the main villain, and, incredibly importantly the game was revealed to be a next-gen launch title, and anyone who purchases it for the current-gen will receive a free upgrade for the PS5 or Xbox Series X - the former of which will have different settings for visual or framerate upgrades. You can soak up loads more information in an interview we had with the development team.

Anyway, there's plenty of time for further reading later on after you've done the most important thing and found the best Marvel's Avengers price for you, wherever you are. There are three main versions of the game, each with varying bonuses that you'll find out more on below. Earth's Mightiest is the mother of all versions available to get; Deluxe is a quality middle-ground offering, and the Standard version is the simplest one going.

(Image credit: Marvel/Crystal Dynamics)

The best Marvel's Avengers prices and deals

The usual retailers are all listing their own Marvel's Avengers prices and deals and you can, on the whole, just visit your usual one to find the right copy for you. Be aware that retailers, on both sides of the Atlantic, have got a few exclusives and special things that only they are throwing in so be on the lookout for what else you might be able to get for your money.

Marvel's Avengers prices - Earth's Mightiest Edition

(Image credit: Marvel/Crystal Dynamics)

Go big with the most bombastic version of Marvel's Avengers. The Earth's Mightiest Edition gets you a whole treasure trove of goodies, as well as the Deluxe Edition and Steel Book case: a Hulk Bobblehead; Mjolnir key chain; Black Widow's belt buckle; Iron Man's Prototype Armor blueprints; Kamala Khan's Honorary Avenger Pin and a Commemorative Avengers group photo. This is by far the best version for physical media lovers as it will get you a whole host of goodies that are tangible as well as bagging you the digital stuff as well.

Marvel's Avengers prices and deals - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Marvel/Crystal Dynamics)

Inhabiting the middle of the Marvel's Avengers price range, the Deluxe Edition will get you the Obsidian outfit pack, and an Obsidian nameplate pack, the steel book, and 1-month free Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel's Avengers prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Marvel/Crystal Dynamics)

Going for the standard edition of Marvel's Avengers the game will get you the most stripped back version of the game. This is certainly the edition of the game where we have seen a bunch of variations from retailer to retailer. Some are trying to offer their own throw-ins to make it an 'exclusive', so follow the links below but also be aware of what each seller is offering.

Marvel's Avengers prices - other items

(Image credit: Marvel)

Alongside the game itself, there's a very good art book. Such is the way with modern games, these books are filled with excellent lore, background info, and development process insight to help flesh out what one can experience from the game itself. And for physical media lovers like me, this is good news! We've rounded up an even wider selection in our guide to the best gaming books too.

Getting the most out of Marvel's Avengers the game

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Marvel's Avengers is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, eyeing up one of the best PS4 Pro deals or the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to recreate the film series' famous cinematic audio in your living or gaming room for the game itself or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

