Marvel's Avengers War Table reveals MODOK as the campaign's main villain

Marvel's Avengers central villain is M.O.D.O.K. (a.k.a. Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing), Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics have revealed as part of the War Table live stream today.

The character is one of the more outlandish antagonists from Marvel's comic book history. M.O.D.O.K in this game is a scientist formerly known as George Tarleton, which is before an experiment gone awry turns him into a megalomaniac super-intelligence with a disturbingly engorged head. Get a peek of him in Marvel's Avengers below:

The Marvel's Avengers campaign suggests that M.O.D.O.K. is the mastermind behind mysterious mercenary group known as AIM, seen attempting to woo over Kamala Khan (a.k.a Ms. Marvel) to his side while still in (semi) human form.

"I personally was inspired by the Marvels series from Alex Ross", explains the game's creative director Shaun Escayg, telling GamesRadar about the reasoning behind the studios' decision to focus on M.O.D.O.K. for this particular Avenger's story.

"It follows the perspective of the Avengers from this reporter, Phil Sheldon, who looks up at these superheroes and just watches them wreak havoc. From his viewpoint, they're not heroes at all, but dangerous. George Tarleton is someone who resembles that idea, believing science is a better solution to superpowers."

Square Enix had more to show with Marvel's Avengers beyond its new villain, however, unveiling fresh co-op gameplay, a better look at the game's progression system, and a full look at an entirely new level from its campaign. You can check it all out in the full War Table live stream above.

