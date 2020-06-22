Marvel's Avengers confirmed as PS5 and Xbox Series X launch title

Marvel's Avengers is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as a next-gen launch title, Square Enix has announced. Both next-gen versions of the game will be free to everyone with a copy of the current-gen game, and all progress carries over. Furthermore, cross-gen play is supported, which means players using next-gen consoles can play with those on current-gen consoles.

"Featuring extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray tracing, and more – Marvel’s Avengers will look and play great on next-gen systems," reads a press release. "The PlayStation®5 experience will be seamless and dynamic, fully utilizing the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics, and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their visual experience, PS5 will also provide players with their choice of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode."

Square says more details about the Xbox Series X-enhanced version of Marvel's Avengers, as well as Stadia and PC-specific features, are coming later. For now, here's what developer Crystal Dynamics had to say about the PS5-enhanced Marvel's Avengers port.

From the newly-announced next-gen upgrades to the recently-described accessibility features, there's a lot to be excited for in Marvel's Avengers. For more, be sure to tune in to the Marvel’s Avengers War Table gameplay stream on June 24 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

