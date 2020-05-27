Marvel's Avengers will show off new gameplay in an online event next month

The Marvel's Avengers War Table stream is coming on June 24 with a new look at gameplay and story missions.

The summer event was announced today on the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account. A video accompanying the announcement shows a moving mosaic made from snippets of the game along with webcam videos of the developers, paralleling the Avengers assembling with game dev teams uniting to work from a distance during the pandemic. It ends with quick teasers for new trailers, co-op gameplay, and story missions - as well as a peek at some custom skins for Iron Man.

We’ve reassembled at home and are working to finish our mission. We can’t wait to show you new gameplay and co-op in our first Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE stream on June 24! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/fi4DxuYwZkMay 27, 2020

Marvel's Avengers would have been out by now (its original release date was May 15) if not for a delay that was announced back in January . That was before the pandemic led to work changes across the industry, though Square Enix has made no indication so far that the release date for Marvel's Avengers will shift any further in response to those developments.

Since then, Square Enix put out a new trailer that gives us a better look at how Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, will help get the team back together. On the less official side, a leaked set of achievements confirmed appearances for some previously unseen heroes and what appears to be the major villain of the story - read at your own spoiler peril.

We still have a lot to learn about the game with just a few months to go until it arrives on September 4, and we'll be sure to let you know more details about the Marvel's Avengers War Table event when we have them.