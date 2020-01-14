Marvel's Avengers delayed, will now assemble in September

Marvel's Avengers has been delayed to September 4 2020, with developer Crystal Dynamics explaining that it needs a little more time to "to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience."

The upcoming superhero action adventure was previously scheduled to release on May 15 this year, but has now been pushed back for "additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards [Marvel] fans expect and deserve."

In a post announcing the news on its website, Crystal Dynamics promised that the added wait would be worth it for true believers of the Marvel universe, and teased that more of the game would be shown in the lead up to its new release date.

This isn't the only Square Enix title to have been delayed today, as Final Fantasy 7 Remake has also been pushed back by a month from its original launch date of March 3, 2020, following significant portions of the game leaking online ahead of its rumoured demo.

Hopefully we won't be hearing about any more significant delays to other 2020 games on the way, but the former half of the year is suddenly looking a lot emptier. Here's hoping the upcoming release of PS5 and Xbox Series X can make up for it in the Holiday season.

