Like clockwork, the Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle is down to $350

Fallout 76 is not a good game by any means. In fact, to be completely transparent, in our own review we compared it to that act of excitedly meeting up with an old friend and realizing "they haven't changed that much, but I've grown up. A lot." But when a console as prolific as the Xbox One X goes on sale for $350, we're willing to look past the fact that it's bundled with a game we'd classify as merely passable.

For $350 on Newegg as of this writing, you can buy the 1TB Xbox One X console, accompanied by a one-month ticket to Xbox Game Pass and a one-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold. None of this is particularly thrilling, of course, but when you consider how much you're saving, it hardly matters. The Xbox One X by itself at GameStop still costs more than the Xbox One X with Fallout 76 included. That means Newegg is basically paying you $150 to take a copy of Fallout 76 off its hands.

Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle for $349.99 at Newegg

Seeing that the Xbox One X alone is still selling for $500 some places, an Xbox One X packaged with a free game and a Game Pass trial and an Xbox Live voucher for $150 less is a heckin' steal.View Deal

All told, I haven't played a great deal of Fallout 76 myself. But even so, I'm certain it's worth more than negative $150. I haven't played any video game so bad I'd advise against playing for free. And the Xbox One X is awesome. With blockbuster triple-A, multi-platform releases like Anthem and The Division 2 on the horizon, you'll want to experience these looming ventures at crisp above-1080p resolutions. While that's equally possible on a high-end PC, consoles are still the most convenient way to indulge yourself in fantastical virtual worlds.

Of the consoles that exist right now, the Xbox One X is the most powerful. And its understated design makes it easy to store in your preferred entertainment center cabinet, unlike a PC. Plus, Game Pass is perhaps the most highly favored video game subscription service on the market right now, and a whole month of it is packed inside this lofty box. From the moment you redeem the enclosed product code, you'll have access to the best racing game probably ever: Forza Horizon 4. Also, Life is Strange 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are on there now, and those games came out recently.

So although you're likely to dismiss this deal as another failed attempt at pushing Fallout 76 down our throats, there's more value to this deal than initially meets the eye. Our qualms with Bethesda's perpetually stagnating post-apocalyptic open world franchise aside, if you're in the market for a new console that squeezes out more pixels than first-party exclusives, snatch up the deal of a lifetime before the sale ends in *checks notes* two days.

