How to get Two Shot Explosive guns in Fallout 76

Bethesda might have nerfed both the accuracy and damage of two shot explosive guns in Fallout 76, but they're still a rare and sought after drop in Fallout 76. You still get a gun that fires two shots, obviously, and if you can get explosive damage as well then there's an area of effect to your bullets that will spread the pain. If that sounds like something you want then here's all we know about two shot explosive guns in Fallout 76.

What is a Fallout 76 Two Shot Explosive gun?

Simply put, a Two Shot Explosive gun is a legendary weapon. As such, it's not easy to obtain and you won't be drowning in them like you do with Pipe Pistols or Short Hunting Rifles. Legendary weapons in Fallout 76 are slightly different from those found in Fallout 4 though, because you can stack legendary effects to make them even more powerful.

As you've probably guessed, Two Shot Explosive guns are a combination of the Two Shot mod, which fires two projectiles simultaneously, and the Explosive effect, which makes all shots deal explosive damage. This means that it has to be at least a two star drop to obtain a Two Shot Explosive weapon.

What this means is that when you find a legendary enemy, they will either have one, two, or three stars next to their name when you target them. This indicates how many mods the legendary item they drop on death will have. Since the Two Shot Explosive guns use two mods, you need to be killing at least two star enemies to have a chance at getting the combination.

Two Shot Explosive guns are so powerful, players have started selling them for real world money on popular online marketplaces. Of course, this goes against the Fallout 76 terms & conditions, but if anything, it shows just how overpowered these guns are. Make sure you learn how to trade in Fallout 76 legitimately if you want to obtain one from another player.

How to get Fallout 76 Two Shot Explosive guns - the best events to farm legendary drops

Due to the random nature of obtaining legendary weapons, there's no surefire way to guarantee you'll get a Two Shot Explosive. Current player estimates are about a 4% drop rate from all ready rare and/or difficult to defeat enemies. There are, however, ways to improve your chances and lessen the grind. It's worth noting that since the Two Shot mod is projectile focused, it's impossible to get a melee weapon with Two Shot Explosive.

The way you get one of these insanely powerful weapons is by killing legendary enemies which are two or three stars. Your goal is to kill enough of these until one of them drops what you're looking for. You'll rarely find these tough enemies out in the wild though; you need to know which events to complete and where to look.

It's worth noting that if you're still progressing through the Fallout 76 Enclave quest line, these events and enemies are also very useful to kill in order to gain Enclave commendations. Also, these events are tough, so you want to be at least level 40-50+ before taking them on solo. Don't worry if you die a few times though, because you tend to respawn nearby and if you tackle it again right away, the enemies won't regenerate any health.

When you do obtain a Two Shot Explosive gun, it's important to not use the gun in Fallout 76 VATS. Accuracy has been nerfed in and attempt to make them less OP so stick to standard combat.

Event: Uranium Fever

(Image credit: Straight To The Point)

Perhaps the best place to farm legendary enemies is the Uranium Fever event, located just east of the Whitespring Resort. This place is full of Mole Miners, and only takes between 10-15 minutes to complete each time. During the final stage of the event where you have to defeat numerous waves of enemies, three legendary Mole Miners are guaranteed to spawn and each of these can drop a Two Shot Explosive gun.

Event: AWOL Armaments

When you reach the Cranberry Bog region of the map, you can find the AWOL Armaments event up at the RobCo Research Center in the north-east corner. This event has you track down a horde of military grade robots, and you need to defeat incoming waves of them. Each wave finishes with a three star legendary enemy; two Mr Gutsys and one final legendary boss at the end.

Event: One Violent Night

You'll find the One Violent Night event up at the Sons of Dane Compound, which is between Hopewell Cave and Atlas Observatory. Guess what you do here? That's right, you're fighting against another wave of enemies. There's only one guaranteed legendary enemy here though, which is a legendary Wendigo.

Event: Leader of the Pack

This one may be approachable for lower level players, as it's found at the Tyler County Fairgrounds in the north-west corner of the map. Several legendary wolves can spawn, providing plenty of opportunities to obtain a Two Shot Explosive.

Event: Monster Mash

This event doesn't have a guarantee of a legendary enemy, but it has got a good chance of spawning one. It takes place in Watoga High School in Cranberry Bog, and to do the event you need to essentially collect as much candy as possible. Ghouls will constantly spawn around you though, and some of these can often be legendary. Do it a few times and you'll likely have a couple spawn eventually.

Event: Horde

The Horde event can take place in multiple locations in Appalachia, but it always guarantees at least one legendary enemy eligible to drop a Two Shot Explosive. When you see a Horde event active, head on over to it and fight your way through all of the enemies until you can slay the legendary boss.

Best Two Shot Explosive guns in Fallout 76

The big question however, is which guns are the best to have the Two Shot Explosive mod on? All weapons are incredibly powerful with the effect, but are there any you should perhaps be prioritising? Here are our top Two Shot Explosive guns in Fallout 76.

The Dragon

Without any mods, The Dragon is the legendary variant of the Black Powder Rifle. Black Powder guns are powerful enough by themselves, but The Dragon shoots four .50 calibre balls at the same time, each dealing 200 damage. Therefore, The Dragon can deal 800 damage per shot if every ball connects.

When you add the Two Shot Explosive mod to this gun, it fires EIGHT balls at the same time, meaning it can deal a whopping 1600 damage per shot. Add in perks like Demolition Expert and any master level weapon damage ones and you can literally one-hit kill Scorchbeasts and the toughest enemies the game has to offer.

Gatling Gun

The Gatling Gun is essentially a slow firing Minigun that deals increased damage. With the Two Shot Explosive mod and a Speedy Receiver, it absolutely tears through any enemies that stand in your way. It holds 500 rounds per clip and with Two Shot, that's basically 1000 rounds before needing to reload. This means it could be a much better option than The Dragon if the slow reload is frustrating you.

Gauss Rifle

If you have enough 2mm Electromagnetic Cartridges, a Two Shot Explosive Gauss Rifle is unstoppable. It's single shot, much like The Dragon, but the reload is much quicker. You need to charge up each shot though, so it's not instant, but you'll be slaying Deathclaws and Super Mutant Behemoths in one or two shots every single time.

