Take a look at the full Fallout 76 map, and plan your trip across the wasteland

Knowing where to go on the Fallout 76 map is a good skill to master. There are levelled areas, creature spawns and resources, for example, that all appear in specific places - the last thing you want to do is wander into a level 50-99 area in your first few hours of the game. With 16 square miles of West Virginia hills to explore, knowing where to go can save you loads of time in Fallout 76.

The Fallout 76 map itself is split into six regions. Each one has differing levels of danger, monsters and rewards so if you have a goal or purpose in mind you really don't want to waste time in the wrong place. Whatever you after our Fallout 76 map guide will help you find it and make life hopefully a little bit easier.

The map in Fallout 76 is broadly divided up into six regions making up what's believed to be around 16 square miles in-game. The Forest is obviously the starting area and the location of Vault 76. Unsurprisingly, the further out you push the more dangerous things get - Cranberry Bog and The Mire are definitely not places you want to rush into.

As a rule you'll be safe in the Forrest, but check your level before you head anywhere else. Somewhere like the the Mire or Cranberry Bog is only for top level players. As a rough guide, here's how the areas scale up in terms of levels:

The Forrest: level 1-10 enemies

Toxic Valley: level 10-25 enemies

The Ash Heap: 25-35 enemies

Savage Divide: 15-99 enemies

The Mire: 30-99 enemies

Cranberry Bog: 35-99 enemies

This is the full Fallout 76 map as it appears in the game (click on top right corner it to make it bigger).

Following the initial quest you get as you leave the vault will lead you out into the wider world, and to a camp you can make a good base from. Where you go after that is entirely up to you. Almost every landmark you can see will cough up a couple of quests, especially the named locations, and you'll also likely pick up all sorts of other things along the way.

It's worth noting that you can fast travel between places you've already visited for a small cap cost, so it's worth walking through areas just to pop a marker on the Fallout 76 map. Keep an eye on your radar as you wander as you'll see location icons appear all around you - just walk towards one until it says 'discovered' and then you can use it for fast travel. You can also fast travel to join public events in areas you haven't been to which is a great way of expanding your reach on the Fallout 76 map.

