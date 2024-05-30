All the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley map locations and new stuff we've found

The new Fallout 76 Skyline Valley map expansion adds a whole new area to Appalachia, expanding the existing map into new territories. There's Vault 63, a new Lost faction, and a ton of fresh places to explore. It's been live on the public test server for a while now, so I've had a good explore of the new region and found all the places you can discover.

I've highlighted the Skyline Valley region on the map above, as you can see it nestles in the bottom of the map. There doesn't seem to be a level announced for it yet but it's smack in the Savage Divide area which is level 15-99. That said, my PTS characters is only in the lower 40s level wise and I mainly met equivalently leveled enemies.



It's worth noting that the Skyline Valley area has only been live on the Test Server in April and May. In that time some areas have been added, some taken away, and quite a lot of things have changed in the testing period. So there could still be a few surprises to uncover.

Here's the new Fallout 76 Skyline Valley map in full, with 26 named points of interest and a few unmarked areas. There's a new public event, a new nuke event involving a boss battle with Storm Goliath robots, and a range of new enemies like the Lost - electrified and ghoul-ified members of the new Vault 63. There's also Threshers - giant mutated turkeys, and communist soldiers to deal with. And obviously all the usual Super Mutants, Blood Eagles, Mothman cultists, and so on.

Three Ponds - A small series of pools and water falls. Hawksbill Weather Station - A large multi-level base currently full of robots. Also the location of the Storm Goliaths accessed via the Neurological Warfare event triggered by dropping a nuke in the Skyline Valley area. You can also access the Vault 63 Meteorology Sector here. Shenandoah Visitor Center - This building was only made accessible in May. Inside there's a locked door that needs a Visitors Center Key to open. A note in Old Cremora Mines also references a password to the center, and the Mothman cult. Ranger Station Bunker - Inside you'll find Kevin the Park Ranger and a tunnel to a Shenandoah Visitor Center door you can't open. Johnson's Acre - This is a Cult of the Mothman base with a lot enemies, but also a lot of loot and resources, as well as various workbenches. Makeout Point - A scenic area with a few skeletons and notes. Hemlock Springs Dump - This a toxic area full of radiation barrels and Mirelurks. Thunder Mountain Substation TM-03 - This is home to the new Dangerous Pastimes event where you have to find parts to get a lightning harvester working, while battling the new Lost enemies and a hermit crab boss. Dark Hollow Manor - This large house is surrounded by a ravine and filled with Feral Lost Ghouls. In the basement there's a lift behind an intercom and hand scanner that will eventually take you to Hugo Stolz - a Lost Ghoul and overseer of Vault 63. He's involved in a range of new expansion quests. Research Site Rhineland - There's a lightning harvester here and various Lost enemies. High Knob Lookout - There's a Blood Eagle outpost here. You can also climb the tower to survey the area and add any nearby undiscovered locations to your map. Grindstone Arch - This is a Super Mutant outpost where you can also find a Behemoth. Research Site Saxony - This area is overrun by Super Mutants and there's another lightning harvester here. Old Cremora Mines - This is a large underground area taken over by the Cult of the Mothman. You can find a note here for a password to use in the Shenandoah Visitor Center. Naked Creek - There's a small abandoned base area with a cooking station and littered with bodies and remains. There's usually Thrashers here, a new giant mutant turkey enemy. Big Meadows Gas Well - Currently this is a large mining facility infested with Mole Miners and Radscorpions. Rapidan Camp - The Presidential retreat. The Presidential bunker could briefly be accessed on the Public Test Server but it appears that area and some related missions have been cut. Currently it's just full of aggressive Mister Handies, with one friendly robot called Gumly inside one of the buildings. There's also a 'Special Agent' assaultron near a Vertibird on a landing pad. Old Rag Lookout - There's another tower here you can use to survey the area and unlock any nearby undiscovered map markers. Slumber Mill Motel - This is a Lost filled area that's home to another (currently) cut quest relating to Vault 65 engineering - hence an unusable basement lift, Vault gear and Engineer class Lost. Trading Post - This is exactly what it say it is, a trading post where you can meet Murry, a Mister Handy vendor. There's also a range of workbenches, vending machines and a stash. South River Bridge - Unsurprisingly, there's a bridge here but not much else currently. Stony Man Lookout - There's a survey tower here you can use to unlock surrounding map points, as well as a Super Mutant base. Camp Liberty - This summer camp has been repurposed as a communist training camp and is full of brainwashed communist troops. There's a lot of well armed enemies here but also plenty of vending machines, workbenches and feels a little like an opposite of Camp McClintock. Research Site Bavaria - There's another Lightning Harvester here. Shining Creek Cavern - This is a large underground area, guarded by Lost and full of mutated creatures like Radscorpions. It seems to bleed into parts of Vault 63 but there are a few locked doors that need keys to be able to explore further. Abandoned Convoy - There's a Super Mutant Base here but otherwise it's exactly what it says it is with derelict cars and debris scattered around.

