Where to find personal effects for Craig in Fallout 76
Craig's personal effects are near the Search for Survivors along Skyline Drive locations
The Fallout 76 Gather Personal Effects for Craig mission is a secondary part of the quest Search for Survivors along Skyline Drive. It's probably one of the first things you'll pick up in the expansion but, despite having parts of the new Fallout 76 Skyline Valley map marked for you, isn't the clearest thing to complete.
That's partly because the location of the personal effects and the survivors are almost, but not quite, in the same place but highlighted differently. So while you can find survivors fairly easily, the personal effects can be a little tougher - they will pop a marker if you get close enough, but that requires you walking in the right direction from the remains you find.
To make all that easier, here's where to find everything and get it back to Craig in Fallout 76.
Fallout 76 personal effect locations
You'll first encounter Craig near Thunder Mountain Substation TM-03, in a small building near a car park. You'll hear some shouting and get the side objective to Investigate the Shouting from the Building. He'll ask you to look for some missing people initially. Although, when you find your first survivor, it will also activate a mission to locate some personal effects.
However, while the survivors are marked by circles on the map, the personal effects only get objective markers if you get close enough. The clues to head in the right direction aren't clear in some cases and absent in others, so there's almost an element of luck to heading in the right direction and finding them.
To stop you flailing around here's where to look to find the personal effects for Craig in Fallout 76:
- When you find the body at Make Out Point slumped over the railing, look over the edge and you'll see a hat below you.
- The second object is a journal you can find by a bus, inside the tunnel where you find a body at the entrance.
- The final personal effects are some holotags by the gate post leading into Dark Hollow Manor, just beyond the blood stain that counts as the third survivor you have to find.
Once you've found all the effects, just return to Craig to turn them in and get your rewards.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
I was the first Black Myth: Wukong player at Summer Game Fest to beat this freaky optional boss, and I don't know how I'm gonna fit my ego through the door
Black Myth: Wukong is easily among the best and best-looking action RPGs I've played in years, and after 2 hours hands-on I see why the devs don't call it a Soulslike