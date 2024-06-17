Where to find personal effects for Craig in Fallout 76

The Fallout 76 Gather Personal Effects for Craig mission is a secondary part of the quest Search for Survivors along Skyline Drive. It's probably one of the first things you'll pick up in the expansion but, despite having parts of the new Fallout 76 Skyline Valley map marked for you, isn't the clearest thing to complete.

That's partly because the location of the personal effects and the survivors are almost, but not quite, in the same place but highlighted differently. So while you can find survivors fairly easily, the personal effects can be a little tougher - they will pop a marker if you get close enough, but that requires you walking in the right direction from the remains you find.

To make all that easier, here's where to find everything and get it back to Craig in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 personal effect locations

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll first encounter Craig near Thunder Mountain Substation TM-03, in a small building near a car park. You'll hear some shouting and get the side objective to Investigate the Shouting from the Building. He'll ask you to look for some missing people initially. Although, when you find your first survivor, it will also activate a mission to locate some personal effects.

However, while the survivors are marked by circles on the map, the personal effects only get objective markers if you get close enough. The clues to head in the right direction aren't clear in some cases and absent in others, so there's almost an element of luck to heading in the right direction and finding them.

To stop you flailing around here's where to look to find the personal effects for Craig in Fallout 76:

When you find the body at Make Out Point slumped over the railing, look over the edge and you'll see a hat below you.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The second object is a journal you can find by a bus, inside the tunnel where you find a body at the entrance.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The final personal effects are some holotags by the gate post leading into Dark Hollow Manor, just beyond the blood stain that counts as the third survivor you have to find.

Once you've found all the effects, just return to Craig to turn them in and get your rewards.

