If you only buy one PC keyboard, mouse, and PC monitor this Black Friday... get these

There are a ton of monitors, mice, and keyboards on sale in Black Friday deals, so we understand if your mind has melted a bit sorting through it. But fear not, we've sorted through all the chaff and picked out the diamonds, so if you're looking a gaming mouse, monitor, or gaming keyboard this Black Friday, we've grabbed the absolute best.

Getting a quality 28" 4K monitor with proper HDR10 support for less than $400 is rare, but such is the magic of Black Friday. This display from BenQ packs in some features you expect from more expensive models, like 10-bit color depth and FreeSync support for frame rate matching, and has wonderful clarity and reflection/glare blocking. The only area where it loses a few points is in refresh rate; 60 Hz is pretty baseline for PC monitors these days, though still looks pretty silky smooth when it's consistent. And unless you want to shell out a ton of extra cash, you won't find this feature set at a higher refresh rate anywhere.

One of the best looking, best designed gaming keyboards available, the Orion Spark takes full advantage of Logitech's proprietary Romer-G mechanical switches (their greens, which are roughly equivalent to Cherry Blues) for a tactile, clicky typing experience, but with the short throw and responsiveness you want for gaming. It's also loaded up with the expected 16.8 million colors for fully customizable RGB lighting, and has a very welcome suite of 9 macro keys, critical for complex RTS or and turn-based strategy games. It ranks highly on our best gaming keyboard page, and getting it at half price feels like you're getting one over on someone.

Logitech G910 Orion Spark gaming keyboard - $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

A beautiful, clicky, tactile keyboard that's an absolute joy to type on, the Orion Spark is also one of the sleekest and best looking gaming keyboards out there. It's highly ranked on our best gaming keyboard features and this price is absolutely spectacular.

View Deal

One of the top selections in our best gaming mouse guide, the Chaos Spectrum is a very premium, high-end mouse currently available at a less-than-premium price. It's got an extremely precise 12,000 DPI optical sensor, a near latency free 1ms response time (even wirelessly), and can mount a pair of additional buttons on either side, making it truly ambidextrous. It's also extremely comfortable, whether you're using a traditional or a gnarled claw grip, and fully customizable through Logitech's Gaming Software suite.

