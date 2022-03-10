ID@Xbox spring indie showcase coming next week

ID@Xbox is teaming up once more with Twitch to launch a new indie showcase this month.

The live streamed event is set to take place next week on March 16, 2022 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST and will feature news and announcements on upcoming indie titles coming to Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and PC.

The stream will spotlight titles like There is No Light, Tunic, Trek to Yomi, and much more. According to the official announcement, there will also be a selection of news curated from teams working on Roblox, Shredders, and other games that have yet to be announced.

There's plenty of indie action right now over at Xbox, with the Spring Games Spotlight 2022 going on as well. Xbox is bringing over 40 titles to its service between March 8 and April 11, with an additional installment every week. There's even a promotion to go along with it: Spend $50 on eligible titles and receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

If you're looking for something new to play, mark your calendar to attend the latest iteration of this Xbox and Twitch partnership.

