How to live stream Italy vs Ireland for free and from anywhere in the Six Nations today

After a disappointing start to their 2021 Six Nations campaign, under-pressure coach Andy Farrell will be looking for a strong showing from his men at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday - read our guide to getting an Italy vs Ireland live stream, and watch online from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs Ireland at a glance This round 3 clash will be available to watch via Virgin Media One on terrestrial TV in Ireland while free-to-air channel ITV1 will also be showing the game live and in full in the UK.



The match takes place at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, February 27.



Italy vs Ireland is all set to kick-off at 2.15pm GMT with coverage starts on ITV1 at 1.30pm in the UK. Around the globe, it's a 9.15am ET / 6.15am PST / 1.15am AEDT start.

The Irish succumbed to a tight 13-15 defeat to France a fortnight ago, making it two losses in row, a result that all but ended their hopes of winning this year's Six Nations title.

The visitors will be boosted by the return of key stars Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and James Ryan, but will face an Italian side that gave a far better attacking performance against England in their last match than the harsh 41-18 result suggested.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Italy vs Ireland in the Six Nations no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in Ireland

Virgin Media

It's good news for those looking to cheer on the home side from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live including Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in the UK

ITV

In the UK, Six Nations fixtures will be split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream Italy vs Ireland on ITV1, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 1.30pm GMT, with kick-off at 2.15pm GMT. ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with its on-demand platform, ITVHub. This means you can live stream Italy vs Ireland on a number of devices including: desktop, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV, select gaming consoles and smart TVs.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in Italy

DMAX

Show some team pride as Italy takes on Ireland in the third round of the Six Nations. DMAX are the exclusive Six Nations broadcasters in Italy. The free-to-air network will also be live streaming matches via its Dplay online portal.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in France

France 2

French fans looking to keep an eye on the competition can tune into free-to-air channel France 2, where the game is set to start at 3.15pm CET. You can watch on TV or on desktop.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland online in the US

Peacock

NBC Sports once again has exclusive rights to this season's Six Nations rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off Stateside for this match at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PST. While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service. Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, on top of a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you're already a Peacock subscriber (and if you're not, check out our guide to Peacock TV costs) , but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in Canada

DAZN

Sports streaming service DAZN meanwhile has Canadian rugby fans covered. DAZN is currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in Australia

beIN Sports

Subscription service beIN Sports will be showing Italy vs Ireland in Australia, along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. You can try with its 14-day free trial, thereafter paying $25 a month for a Basic plan, or $35 a month for the Premium plan. Kick-off is at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to live stream Italy vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sports

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches including today's match in Dublin with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Kick-off for Kiwi's is at 3.15am NZST on Monday morning. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.



Live stream Italy vs Ireland in the Six Nations from anywhere