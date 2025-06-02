The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and more

It's Monday and that means it's time for the next edition of our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies! On this page you'll find six great films and TV series, all of which are available to stream this week.

With so many great shows and movies vying for your attention, it's always tough choosing what to watch. That's why we've put together this list, which covers many of the best streaming services available. This time we have picks from Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max.

So whether you're looking for brand new shows like gripping mystery thriller The Survivors or sports comedy Stick, the return of the outrageous Ginny & Georgia, or the suprising next instalment of the Predator franchise, there's a lot to choose from here. Go grab your snacks, sit back, relax, and let's plan the week's viewing.

Predator: Killer of Killers

Available: US

Where to watch: US: Hulu, UK: Disney Plus

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has not one, but two new Predator movies out this year. Before we get to the main event, live action thriller Predator: Badlands which will be getting a theatrical release in November, we have this animated movie to look forward to on Hulu. Predator: Killer of Killers is an anthology film that features three tales of plucky (and unlucky) humans facing off against the galaxy's greatest hunter.

Each story is set in a different part of human history. One story takes place in Viking times, another follows a ninja in feudal Japan, while a World War II-set tale pits a pilot against an airborne Predator. Created in secret and only recently revealed, the whole thing looks like a lot of violent fun, with slick animation and lashings of gore.

The Survivors

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This new Australian mystery series follows Charlie Vickers' Kieran Elliott, a traumatized man returning to his home town of Evelyn Bay, 15 years after a storm claimed the lives of three people he knew. Reconnecting with his community, however, stirs up some painful emotions and, when a woman is murdered, Elliott starts to think there's a connection to the previous tragedy.

Based on Jane Harper's 2020 novel of the same name (and with Harper herself serving as an executive producer) The Survivors is a tense and atmospheric thriller. "This town has a history of overlooking dead girls," says a character at one point, but secrets will soon be exposed as the shocking truth is finally brought to light. Get embroiled in the mystery when this new limited series comes to Netflix on Friday.

Stick

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

This new sports comedy has all the makings of the next Ted Lasso. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, a legendary pro golfer who suffered a very public breakdown that ended his career. A new shot at redemption comes, however, when he meets Peter Dager's Santi Wheeler, a young golfing prodigy who Cahill takes under his wing and tries to offer a shot at the big time.

You don't have to be a golf aficionado to appreciate the warmth of this feel good comedy. Wilson is as charming as ever, and Stick allows him to flex his dramatic muscles too. Support for Pryce comes in the form of Marc Maron's Mitts, a blunt caddy who ends up as Cahill's friend.

The Alto Knights

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

You get double the De Niro in Barry Levinson's latest gangster thriller. The legendary actor plays both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello here – two real life mob bosses whose initial friendship and unlikely alliance eventually soured and became a bitter rivalry. Based on a script by Nicholas Pileggi, who has major credibility when it comes to this sort of thing having written Goodfellas, The Alto Knights is a gripping portrait of the mafia and of a friendship gone very wrong. De Niro is as excellent as you'd expect, even when acting against himself, though there is certainly a slight uncanny valley feeling in those scenes.

The Alto Knights did not perform well when it was released in theaters, which is a shame as it's a very solid movie. Perhaps it will find a more welcoming home on streaming. We'll find out for sure when it lands on HBO Max this Friday.

Presence

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu

You're unlikely to have seen a ghost story quite like Presence before. Steven Soderbergh's haunted house movie tells the story of a family moving into a recently renovated home only to detect a disturbing supernatural force. The difference is that Presence is told entirely from the ghost's point of view. We watch the family settle in and slowly start to understand that these people were all haunted in a different way long before they moved in.

Starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday, and Callina Liang, Presence is a fascinating, melancholy, but also touching film about mortality. Eerie and unsettling, rather than outright terrifying, it manages to do something new with one of the oldest genres in storytelling.

Ginny & Georgia season 3

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

We're back in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, for the third series of this delightfully OTT comedy drama. The show follows 30-something Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry). Georgia is a resourceful mom who means well – generally speaking – but she does have one rather bad habit: she keeps killing people. In season one she murdered her abusive second husband, and in season 3 she killed Cynthia's husband in a misguided attempt to "look after" her friend.

Season 3 picks up with Georgia under house arrest and potentially facing prison time. But while this naturally puts pressure on her daughter, Antonia Gentry says that her character will grow over the course of the season, telling Netflix "we see a new side of Ginny where she's really coming into her own, and accepting her decisions and standing by them, and making hard choices, but not being riddled with guilt or shame."

