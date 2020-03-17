Helicopters arrive in Fortnite as part of the latest update to Chapter 2 season 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 enters its next phase of battle royale as the latest Fortnite patch notes roll out this morning to bring new challenges, features, and secrets to Epic's ever-popular free-to-play shooter.

Ahead of the update's roll-out, however, dataminers have already discovered that the Fortnite Chapter 2 map's handful of helipads are finally going to serve a purpose, with the arrival of fully-manned helicopters landing in the game later today.

Check them out below:

Better look at the new helicopter: pic.twitter.com/NhexfiVjTjMarch 17, 2020

It appears as though these new aircraft vehicles - available exclusively to Fortnite's core battle royale modes for now - will be capable of transporting entire squads across the map though, sadly, don't come equipped with any onboard weapons.

This marks the first time airborne machinery has made its way into Fortnite since the infamous and controversial aeroplanes that were present for a significant part of the game's first chapter last year.

In addition the helicopters, today's Fortnite patch notes are introducing a new progress system known as The Spy Games, accessed by jumping into the battle royale's limited time mode, Operation: Dropzone.

The Spy Games will allow players to try out new gadgets and perks to deploy against enemies, though the full gamut of what's available won't become clear until enough people have put the mode through its paces.

In addition to all this, you can expect the usual slate of hot-fixes and quality of life updates to Fortnite that is now part and parcel of any major patch, designed to make the most popular battle royale of all time even faster and prettier. The update is available to download across all available platforms now.

