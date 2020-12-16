GTA Online Dinka Veto Classic: How to claim the new go-cart for free before it goes on sale

If you want a ride that's a little bit different, then the free GTA Online Dinka Veto Classic go-kart certainly ticks that box. You've only got a short window to claim it free though, so don't hang about. To get players in the mood for the release of the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, Rockstar set The Heist Challenge in November and tasked the community with earning over GTA$1 Trillion dollars in total Heist takes – naturally that target was smashed, and this free GTA Online go-kart is being made briefly available as a gift to reward everyone's efforts. If you fancy recreating some Mario Kart hijinks in GTA Online, or just razzing around town while mere inches above the asphalt, then here's what you need to know about claiming the GTA Online Dinka Veto Classic for free.

How to get the GTA Online Dinka Veto Classic go-kart for free

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The good news is that there's a simple process for getting the GTA Online Dinka Veto Classic go-kart for free – all you need to do is play between December 18 and December 20, then head to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in-game and claim your gratis vehicle. Make sure you log in and collect your free go-kart during that window, as from December 21 the GTA Online Dinka Veto Classic will officially go on sale and anyone who didn't claim it in time will have to spend their GTA$ in order to get it.

