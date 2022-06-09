How to visit the Fortnite Zero Point

The Fortnite Zero Point is an object central to the lore in the ongoing storyline running through the battle royale, having been used repeated by the Imagined Order to travel through different realities and alter the past. It has appeared across the chapters in various guises, from a floating island to a giant tower, and now for one of the Fortnite quests you need to visit it in a motorboat.

Why a motorboat you ask? Well, that will soon become clear when you discover the Fortnite Zero Point is currently underwater. Although this means it can't be clearly seen from the surface, the power of this nexus has been flowing down the rivers and converting the landscape, forming the Reality Falls biome that has begun spawning Fortnite Reality Seeds and creating areas such as Fortnite Groovy Grove. If you're ready to get up close and personal to this portal, then here's how to visit the Zero Point in a motorboat in Fortnite.

Fortnite Zero Point location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've been struggling to find the Fortnite Zero Point in Season 3 then that's understandable, as it's currently hidden underwater! Following the collapse of The Collider during the Collision event, it has now dropped below the surface of Loot Lake at a landmark called The Glow, which we've marked on the Fortnite map above. While you're in the area, you can also dance at one of the Fortnite crashed IO Airships found to the southwest side of Loot Lake.

How to visit the Zero Point in a motorboat in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) You might just about be able to see the Fortnite Zero Point sat below the surface of the water in Loot Lake, but you can easily identify its location as it's in the middle of the ramps and floating platforms at The Glow landmark. However, just getting there isn't enough as you also have to be in a motorboat, but thankfully there are plenty of them moored up in the nearby area. Loot Landing to the west, Floating Boats in the north, and Ridgeline Ranger Station on the east side all have them, and there are a couple more on the north dock of Tilted Towers. Grab a motorboat from any of those places, and then drive into the middle of the various barges on Loot Lake to complete this quest.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite Tover Tokens | Fortnite characters | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero