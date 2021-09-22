How to collect Fortnite Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub

Fortnite Triple S Sneakers are the latest footwear style released by Balenciaga as part of their collab range, and as they retail for almost $1,000 / £700 IRL their digital counterparts are probably the closest most of us will ever get to a pair. For one of the Balenciaga punchcard quests you need to collect 40 Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub to unlock a reward, but it's not obvious which part of Fortnite you need to visit to hunt down these elusive trainers. That's why we're here to help, so here's the lowdown on where to collect Fortnite Triple S Sneakers and how to claim your reward.

Where to find Fortnite Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times Featured Hub

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get started on the quest to collect Fortnite Triple S Sneakers, you first need to access the Strange Times Featured Hub. This is part of Creative, so head to the mode select screen and choose Creative under the 'Most Popular' or 'By Epic' headings. Now follow the 'Play!' prompt as usual to start Creative Mode, and you should find yourself in the Strange Time Featured Hub, as pictured below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If that doesn't work for whatever reason, you can also access the Strange Times Featured Hub directly by going to the mode select screen and entering Island Code 9106-1254-1261. Either way, you'll find yourself in a Balenciaga-themed hub, and although there are portals to other Creative games here it's the Fortnite Triple S sneakers that we've come for, so you should focus on that.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can identify the Fortnite Triple S sneakers as glowing pairs of black trainers, which are dotted all over the Strange Times Featured Hub. However, the bulk of them are naturally found within the Balenciaga store at the far end of the hub, so head there first and sweep through both floors to collect as many as possible. You'll see a counter on the right-hand side of the screen to let you know how many Fortnite Triple S sneakers you've collect so far, but don't worry if you leave the hub before you've got all 40 of them – the on screen counter will reset when you return, but your total will still be tracked through the quest punchcard and give you progress reports as normal.

What is the Fortnite Triple S sneakers reward?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So, you've been round and collected 40 pairs of Fortnite Triple S sneakers from the Strange Times Featured Hub, and now it's time for your reward... the Knight Looks spray. Let's face it, sprays aren't really the most exciting items you can have in your locker, but at least it's an exclusive Balenciaga item so it carries a bit more kudos when you plaster it on a wall.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite IO Guards | Fortnite Color Bottles | Fortnite Sideways | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Symbiotes