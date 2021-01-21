Fortnite Steel Farm and Sunflower's Farm locations: Where to find the farms in Fortnite

The Fortnite Steel Farm and Sunflower's Farm locations are all that remains of agriculture on the island now, after the major Frenzy Farm named location was obliterated from the map several seasons ago. You'll need to know where both of them are if you want to tick all the Fortnite Week 8 quests off your list, though handily they're right next to each other so you won't have far to travel from one to the other as you go about your Fortnite business. Whether you're trying to drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm, or deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm, these are the Fortnite Steel Farm and Sunflower's Farm locations you'll need to complete those assignments.

Fortnite Steel Farm and Sunflower's Farm locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see from the map above, the Fortnite Steel Farm and Sunflower's Farm locations are pretty close together, which makes sense as they're both performing a similar cultivation function. Steel Farm is found to the east of Colossal Coliseum, on a hill surrounded by rivers, and you'll find Farmer Steel there keeping an eye on his corn crops. Sunflower's Farm is combined with the Fortnite Orchard to the north of Colossal Coliseum, and Sunflower herself is often found pacing the path between the two fields of apple trees.

Regarding the challenges, there's a gas station directly east of Colossal Coliseum, which should provide a vehicle if you arrive there early enough, so you can then drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm. You'll also often find a truck parked at Steel Farm, though if not then check the surrounding streets for a ride, then take it and deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm to complete your tasks.

