Fortnite Snowmando Outposts locations: Where to find them for Operation Snowdown

Knowing where the Fortnite Snowmando Outposts locations are will stand you in good stead when it comes to tackling the Operation Snowdown challenges, as these frosty camps feature heavily in a number of those festive tasks. In fact, over the course of Christmas and beyond you'll need them for the following:

Visit different Snowmando outposts (1)

Search chests at Snowmando outposts (5)

Deal damage at Snowmando outposts (25)

That means knowing where to find Fortnite Snowmando Outposts is a top priority, as otherwise you're going to be left high and dry when it comes to completing those winter assignments. If you've ever been exploring up the peaks and encountered the Fortnite Mountain Base Camps then you'll actually already be aware of where to find them, as the snowmen have taken over these camps in Fortnite to form their own bases. If you're ready to pay them a visit, here's where you'll discover all of the Fortnite Snowmando Outposts locations.

Fortnite Snowmando Outposts locations

If you're heading for the Fortnite Snowmando Outposts locations, then you'll need to get up into the mountains found in the southeast corner of the island. There are three outposts in total, with one each up Mount F8, Mount Kay, and Mount H7, and you'll be able to spot them by the groups of multicoloured tents and storage shacks making up the camp. Bear in mind that the Fortnite Snowmando Outposts are likely to be busy while the winter tasks are taking place, so be prepared to deal with opponents in the area as you work through any Operation Snowdown challenges.

