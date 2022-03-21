Who is Fortnite Prowler and when are they available

If you're asking who is Fortnite Prowler, then you may have been browsing through the Battle Pass and spotted them on the main screen. If you remember The Foundation from last season, then Prowler is the equivalent character in Fortnite Season 2, meaning at some point you'll receive a series of challenges to complete and unlock them for use in the Fortnite battle royale.

If you're not familiar with the Prowler character, they originally started out in the Marvel universe as a petty criminal thanks to the stealthy abilities of their green and purple suit. However, after the intervention of Spider-Man turned him around, he became an important ally to the web-slinger as well as an individual superhero. If you want to know more about how he fits into the game, then here's everything we know so far about Prowler in Fortnite.

When will the Fortnite Prowler Quests be available

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although you can see Fortnite Prowler within the Battle Pass screen right now, they're marked as 'Coming Soon' so you won't be able to do anything with them until the attached countdown timer ends on Thursday April 21, 2022. On that date a set of Fortnite Prowler Quests will go live, and by completing them you'll be able to unlock various new items to add to your locker.

What Fortnite Prowler rewards can you unlock

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once the Fortnite Prowler Quests go live, there are a total of nine reward items you can unlock by ticking off those tasks. These rewards are as follows:

Prowler outfit

Slash and Smash built-in emote

Energy Claw harvesting tool

Prowler banner icon

Prowler Tag spray

Sky Prowler glider

Mark of the Prowler wrap

On The Prowl loading screen

Prowler's Grasp emoticon

As you can see, there's a wide range of Fortnite Prowler items on that list covering every aspect of your character customization, so you can fully kit yourself out as the Marvel superhero. You'll need to sit tight for now, but as soon as the Fortnite Prowler Quests go live we'll be here with advice on how to complete them all.

