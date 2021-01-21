Fortnite Predators apartment: Where to visit Predator's apartment in Hunter's Haven

By

Where to find Predators apartment location in Fortnite for the Jungle Hunter quest

Fortnite Predator's apartment
(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll need to know where the Predator apartment Fortnite location is for a new Jungle Hunter quest. The Fortnite Predator apartment is actually in Hunter's Haven but there's a catch: you need to do it while using the Predator skin. If you haven't unlocked it yet, check out our full guide on the Fortnite Predator, then come back here when you have the outfit in your locker. This quest is part of the Jungle Hunter series in Fortnite and completing it will unlock you a cool Predator-themed emote, so what are you waiting for? Here's where you need to go to find Predator's apartment in Fortnite.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Where is the Predator apartment in Fortnite?

Fortnite Predator's apartment location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Alright, so the quest gives you a huge clue about Predator's apartment to begin with: it's in Hunter's Haven. If you haven't found that spot on your map yet, it's just below the central part of the map, between Weeping Woods and Lazy Lake.

When you land at Hunter's Haven – wearing the Predator skin, remember – you want to head to the building in the north-east corner of the town. The screenshot below shows what the building looks like on the outside, from the roof of the adjacent building. Beware though, because a lot of players are visiting Predator's apartment for the same reason, so chances are there'll be a few foes lurking around waiting to fight. If you can, grab a shotgun first so you're prepared before going in.

Fortnite Predator's apartment

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As soon as you climb the stairs and step foot inside while dressed as Predator, the challenge should complete. Doing this will net you the Bio-Helmet Online emote, which reveals Predator's face and lets out a long shriek to taunt your enemies. Once you complete all the Jungle Hunter quests, you'll unlock all of the Predator-themed items and cosmetics – there are quite a few, including a legendary pickaxe.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
See comments