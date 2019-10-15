Fortnite motorboat locations: All the boat spawns on the island

As the only vehicle in the game this season, we've sought out all 23 Fortnite motorboat locations on the new Fortnite map. These are required for some of the challenges in Fortnite like riding a motorboat in different matches, and they're also the most reliable way to travel around the island quickly thanks to how much water there is. So whether you're trying to complete one of the Fortnite New World challenges or need a boat to escape the storm, here's all of the Fortnite motorboat locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

Fortnite motorboat locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are 23 Fortnite motorboat locations on the island in total, and as you'd expect, they're all near water. A number of them are dotted round the outskirts of the map, while there's also some along the numerous rivers and streams winding their way through the middle.

You can drive the Fortnite boats along land – and you can go impressively fast if you boost – but it slowly ticks away at the health of the vehicle, depleting one damage per second. They're also equipped with a rocket launcher which deals serious damage per shot, but there's quite a wait between shots, so make sure you're accurate. Use the targeting camera if you need to, which zooms out further than the usual view.

Each motorboat can carry a full squad of four, with one person awkwardly stood looming over the driver, judging their driving skills. Make sure you've got the most skilled driver at the wheel though because each boat has a maximum health of just 800, which isn't a lot for a vehicle. Happy boating!

