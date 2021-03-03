Fortnite Cookbooks locations - where to collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

Collecting Fortnite cookbooks in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs is the latest challenge that involves rounding up tomes from specific areas, which can prove tricky as they're quite small items to find. Once you're in the right place they give off a blue glow to help you spot them, but you still need to be in the appropriate Fortnite cookbooks locations first. This forms one of the Fortnite Week 14 quests, and you're given a choice of going to Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs to carry it out – though as always in Fortnite, you can mix and match locations if for some reason you don't manage to get them all in one go. If you're ready to become a culinary connoisseur, then let us show you where all of the Fortnite cookbooks locations can be found.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 | Fortnite Predator | Fortnite Predators apartment | Fortnite Winter Trials event | Fortnite cars | Fortnite restaurant kitchens | Fortnite gas pumps | Fortnite foraged items

Fortnite Cookbooks in Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Handily there are actually five Fortnite cookbooks in Pleasant Park alone, which means you can easily wrap up this quest here without having to travel to the other location. As is logical, you'll find all of the Fortnite cookbooks on the floor in kitchens here – though not every kitchen contains one, so use the map and this list to track them down:

In the kitchen of the green wood panelled house. In the kitchen of the gray wood and brick house. In the kitchen of the yellow wood panelled house. In the kitchen of the red brick house. In the kitchen of the brown brick and white wood house.

Fortnite Cookbooks in Craggy Cliffs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are also five Fortnite cookbooks in Craggy Cliffs, so if this location is more convenient then you can get the quest completely cleared here as well. Unlike the other area, you'll need to look beyond kitchens to find the Fortnite cookbooks as they additionally appear in other less expected places, so follow our map and list to seek them out:

In the ramshackle house on the hill, in the kitchen next to some planks. Behind the counter in Big Shots Coffee at ground floor level. In the kitchen behind the counter on the first floor of Oink, with wooden tables and chairs laid out. On the ground floor of the clock tower, under the stairs. In the lower level of the Sticks packing warehouse, behind the metal shutter.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack