When will the Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle be available

The Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle recently had a very brief reveal during an instructional video, but already lots of players are talking about it and clamouring for more information on this armament. It's possible that this rifle will become one of the Fortnite new weapons for Season 8, but there's a process it has to go through first and it's not yet a foregone conclusion that we'll be able to add it to our arsenal. Nevertheless, this gun is currently one of the big talking points in Fortnite, so we're here to fill you in on everything we know so far about the Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle.

Why are people talking about the Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle made its debut appearance during an in-game video, explaining how the War Effort system works in the game – players visit Fortnite Item Donation Boards and spend gold bars to vote for one of two weapons they want to see unvaulted or added to the loot pool, with the first choice to reach 100% funding being unlocked immediately for use and the loser returning to obscurity. According to the video presenter Emily, "as the season unfolds, J.B. [Chimpanski] will be preparing new tools and old favorites to help combat the Sideways monsters, like a Shockwave Launcher, or the new Combat Assault Rifle" accompanied by a brief clip of the gun being fired by Charlotte.

The Shockwave Launcher is currently going head-to-head with the Rift-To-Go, so we can already see how the process is working with those items. According to reliable information source iFireMonkey on Twitter, the Fortnite Combat Assault Rifle will go up against the Combat SMG in the next vote when the v18.10 update launches in the near future. This means we should know more about this weapon soon, but if you want to ensure that it wins the funding race then you should spend some time stocking up on gold bars beforehand, so you can make a difference when it goes live.

