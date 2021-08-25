Fortnite books on explosions - where to search for them

Fortnite books on explosions may not be particularly light reading, unless blowing stuff up is your thing of course, but you'll need to search for this combustible documentation to complete one of the weekly quests. If the books look familiar, that's because they appeared earlier in the season as Doomsday Preppers guides, though that was part of a long-gone legendary quest so we'll forgive you if you haven't felt an immediate flicker of recognition on seeing them in Fortnite. If you're ready to turn up the heat and have a blast, then these are the Fortnite books on explosions locations we've discovered in Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks, and Catty Corner – as you only need to search for two in total, you can complete this quest in any of those points of interest.

Fortnite books on explosions in Steamy Stacks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two Fortnite books on explosions locations in Steamy Stacks, and handily they're found either side of the same parking lot:

Inside the main Kevolution Energy Building #2 in the front corner of reception In Building #3 between an extinguisher and some control panels

Fortnite books on explosions in Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find two Fortnite books on explosions locations in Dirty Docks, which are both next to dumpsters and spread a bit further apart:

By the closed dumpster in the northwest yard where you'll often find Joey By the dumpster in the central yard of shipping containers close to the cranes

Fortnite books on explosions in Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are also two Fortnite books on explosions locations in Catty Corner, which are the most spread out – but thankfully this POI is so small that you won't have to travel far to reach them:

In the pile of trash next to the trailer in the main workshop yard Next to the dustbin and pallet trolley beside the gas station workshop

