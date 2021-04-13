Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode Intermission shows off Yuffie combat and full voice cast

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission is the official name for the upcoming DLC starring Yuffie, which Square Enix showed off in some fresh gameplay details.

Episode Intermission is a relatively short, $20 expansion coming June 10 alongside Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the upgraded PS5 version of the game. While Intergrade will be a free upgrade to people who own the PS4 version of the game, Intermission will be sold separately. Yuffie is the star of the bonus chapter, but the DLC will bring more than half-a-dozen characters into the mix, the voices of whom were released today.

Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung

Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le

Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills

Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu

Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher

Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein

Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman

The new combat details focus on Yuffie, who's described as a fighter that excels at both close-range and long-range combat. Yuffie is a materia collector and a ninja of sorts, and this is reflected in her playstyle. "As a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, her Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies," Square Enix says. "During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind."

Yuffie's abilities are obviously based on her original Final Fantasy 7 kit, but it's interesting to see how they've been adapted to the remake's third-person action combat system. Her Banishment ability, for instance, deals bonus damage based one how much ATB you spend before it. She also has a Windstorm AoE that draws enemies in. You can check those out in the images below.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

After Episode Intermission, Square Enix will focus on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 .

