FIFA 20 ratings: Top 100 players revealed including Messi, Ronaldo, and Salah

Update (Monday, 9 September): The top 100 FIFA 20 ratings have now been confirmed and you can see a full list of all 100 players at the end of this piece. The top 10 players were initially revealed by EA in a snazzy image you can see below. It includes everyone from Messi and Ronaldo to ter Stegen and Modric. Check out the original story below including all of the FIFA 20 ratings leaks we reported on last week.

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Update (Friday, 6 September): Following the leak in the original story (below), EA has revealed that the top 100 FIFA 20 ratings will be announced on Monday, 9 September. They've confirmed every single one of the players that will be included in the top 100 FIFA 20 ratings, from expected inclusions like Messi, Salah, and Pogba, to some more unlikely suspects such as Szczesny, Sule, and Witsel. There's a live countdown on the EA Sports FIFA 20 site, you can see the official trailer above, and you can read the original story below for all of the leaks.

Original story (Thursday, 5 September): With a fresh season underway, FIFA 20 ratings have been a constant hot topic on social media - and now we know how the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Eden Hazard will shape up in the new game. A substantial FIFA 20 ratings leak appears to have dropped OVR scores for players from Barcelona, Real Madrid and more – and you can bet there’ll be more to come ahead of the FIFA 20 release date on 24 September.

The FIFA 20 ratings leak stems from an Ultimate Team trader called FUTDonk, who won’t reveal his source – purportedly a Spanish journalist or member of the EA Team – but does have a solid reputation among the FIFA community. Below I’ll take a look at some of the more notable players for whom he’s provided FIFA 20 ratings. [Monday 9 September update: all the leaked stats below are now confirmed as correct.]

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

(Image credit: EA)

Anfield devotees have proclaimed their Dutch powerhouse to be the greatest defender in the world – and in FIFA 20 he gets the stats to back it up. 90 defending, 86 physicality and 77 pace make him an immovable force, but VVD is slick at breaking forwards too, with 70 passing and 72 dribbling. Overall rating: 90. Colossus.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

(Image credit: EA)

More great news for the England skipper following his clinical hat-trick against Bulgaria: Kane's FIFA 20 OVR is 89, one point better off than North London rival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (88). Controversial. Kane earns 91 shooting, 83 physicality, 81 dribbling, 79 passing, 70 pace, and 47 defending.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

(Image credit: EA)

With EA having lost Juventus’ rights to Konami, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo’s status as the game’s best active player is gone. Ronaldo gets an OVR of 93, whereas Messi scores 94. That’s broken down as 87 pace, 92 shooting, 92 passing, 96 dribbling, 39 defending, and 66 physicality.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Piemonte Calcio)

(Image credit: EA)

No, that team name isn’t a typo: with no Juventus in the game, Ronaldo resides at the replacement club called FIFA 20 Piemonte Calcio. And yes, you can assume that his OVR of 93 being worse than Messi’s are a direct result. Ron will still run rings round most opponents however, with scores of 89 pace, 93 shooting, 82 passing, 88 dribbling, 81 physicality, and 35 defending.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

(Image credit: EA)

A difficult season in Madrid affects Bale’s FIFA 20 rating to a significant degree. The Welsh wing wonder scored an impressive 88 overall in FIFA 19, but he’s down to 85 this year. Still more than reasonable, but it means he's no longer the unstoppable right-flank force of previous years. Bale scores 91 pace, 87 shooting, 82 passing, 82 dribbling, 38 defending, and 76 physicality.

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

(Image credit: EA)

After his move from Chelsea the garden of Eden looks rosy as ever with an overall of 91, although not all fans are happy - there’s been a Twitter backlash from those who claim he should have scored 92 or 93. Not that it prevents him from being one of FIFA 20’s outstanding players. Hazard’s individual ratings are 91 pace, 83 shooting, 86 passing, 94 dribbling, 35 defending, and 66 physicality.

Mo Salah (Liverpool)

(Image credit: EA)

A monster 90 overall for the Egyptian goal machine, although he’s still not quite perfect in the penalty area – Salah’s shooting rating this year is 86, leaving room for improvement when he inevitably earns TOTW cards. The rest of his base Ultimate Team stats are 93 pace, 81 passing, 89 dribbling, 45 defending, and 74 physicality.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

(Image credit: EA)

This will be a controversial one, as Barca’s formidable Frenchman earns a pace rating of 69 – whereas some elite players look for a minimum of 70 pace across the board, even at centre-back. Excellent trolling from EA, if deliberate. Umtiti scores an OVR of 86, with other key stats comprising 86 defending, 82 physicality, 69 dribbling, 69 passing, and 63 shooting.

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

(Image credit: EA)

73 pace will raise some alarms for those who like to build a team around the terrier-like Uruguayan, but there’s still plenty to be excited about. Suarez boasts an OVR of 89, with individual scores of 89 shooting, 84 dribbling, 84 physicality and 80 passing making him a solid all-rounder up top. A defensive score of 51 is no surprise, but you’re unlikely to be deploying him at right-back anyway.

FIFA 20 ratings leak for players not in the top 100

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 85

Lucas Biglia (Milan) 83

Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax) 82

Ante Rebic (Milan) 80

Arthur (Barcelona) 84

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 85

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) 82

Alvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) 80

Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) 83

Goncalo Guedes (Valencia) 83

Junior Firpo (Barcelona) 79

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) 84

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) 84

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) 81

FIFA 20 Top 100 players

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 94

Cristiano Ronaldo (Piemonte Calcio) 93

Neymar Jr (PSG) 92

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) 91

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) 91

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) 91

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 90

Mo Salah (Liverpool) 90

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) 90

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) 90

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) 89

Alisson (Liverpool) 89

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) 89

Harry Kane (Tottenham) 89

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 89

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) 89

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) 89

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 89

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 89

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 89

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) 89

Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 89

David de Gea (Manchester United) 89

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 88

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 88

Gerard Pique (Barcelona) 88

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) 88

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 88

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) 88

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) 88

Edinson Cavani (PSG) 88

Marco Reus (Dortmund) 88

Ederson (Manchester City) 88

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) 88

David Silva (Manchester City) 88

Diego Godin (Inter) 88

Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) 88

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) 88

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) 88

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 87

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) 87

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 87

Fernandinho (Manchester City) 87

Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich) 87

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) 87

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) 87

Thiago (Bayern Munich) 87

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) 87

Dreis Mertens (Napoli) 87

Thiago Silva (PSG) 87

Casemiro (Real Madrid) 87

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 87

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) 87

Keylor Navas (PSG) 87

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 86

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) 86

Miralem Pjamic (Piemonte Calcio) 86

Angel di Maria (PSG) 86

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 86

Marquinhos (PSG) 86

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 86

Marco Verratti (PSG) 85

Leonardi Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) 86

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) 86

Milan Skriniar (Inter) 86

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) 86

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) 86

Isco (Real Madrid) 86

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 86

Coutinho (Bayern Munich) 86

Wozciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) 86

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) 86

Marcelo (Real Madrid) 85

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) 85

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) 85

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) 85

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) 85

Axel Witsel (Dortmund) 85

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) 85

Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) 85

Fabinho (Liverpool) 85

Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich) 85

Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) 85

Alex Sandro (Piemonte Calcio) 85

Romelu Lukaku (Inter) 85

David Alaba (Bayern Munich) 85

Blaise Matuidi (Piemonte Calcio) 85

Koke (Atletico Madrid) 85

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) 85

Mauro Icardi (PSG) 85

Kostas Manolas (Napoli) 85

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Napoli) 85

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) 85

Rodri (Manchester City) 85

Allan (Napoli) 85

Saul (Atletico Madrid) 85

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) 85

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) 85

Want even more official ratings? Then check out the GamesRadar guide to FIFA 20 Icons.