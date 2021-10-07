Far Cry 6 best guns and weapon locations list

Having a Far Cry 6 best guns list can shape the game and its challenges in major ways, forming whole new opportunities for players to beat Castillo's forces and liberate Yara. Despite starting off with basic weapons, some of the best Far Cry 6 guns and weapons can be found very early in the game, if you have a full list. For that reason, we've put together this guide on where to find the best weapons in the game, which ones you should look out for and which ones can help you in special circumstances, all broken down by type and with locations included.

Best Far Cry 6 guns and weapons

Below we've listed all the best guns we've found so far in Far Cry 6, divided by weapon type and with their locations included. That being said, we should address at this point that there may be some element of randomisation involved, though we're still working out the details. It seems that if you buy a gun, or find it as a random military chest or Bandidos reward, its potential location in the world elsewhere will instead provide you with a different random reward.

That being said, the only way this happens is if you already have the gun. And if you already have the gun, you don't need to worry about where to find it. Because you already have it. Besides, two shotguns is overkill for anybody who isn't starring in a game made by Id Software.

Best Far Cry 6 pistols

Autocrat

The Autocrat is a unique pistol that can be found incredibly early in the game, and is basically a general upgrade on any pistols you'll have found at that point - better damage, better accuracy, just better overall, rather than having some gimmick or twist.

You can find it in Fort Quito, in a basement underneath the base. At first it looks as though it's surrounded by a chain-link fence, but circle around and you'll find a pallet leaning against it. Smash that with your machete to reveal a hole you can crouch through and loot the chest with it inside.

Rococo Loco

This unique auto-pistol is basically a small SMG in denial, but we don't care. With a huge amount of drum-fed ammo and a ferocious rate of fire, there's very little that can stand up to it in the early game as it sprays death ahead of it.

The Rococo Loco is obtained as a reward from the first Los Bandidos mission, Benito Bang Bang. Simply find its starting point at any big Guerrilla Camp, and play through to the end.

AJM 9

The AJM-9 is a disgustingly-broken weapon, obtainable only by those who bought the Season Pass and got the Blood Dragon pack bundled in. A cyberpunk pistol that looks a lot like Robocop's, this gun has fantastic damage, accuracy, range and comes with a silencer.

Assuming you have the correct DLC and add-ons included for Far Cry 6, it'll get added to your inventory once you complete the mission "The Guerilla", a couple of hours in at most.

Best Far Cry 6 SMGs

MP40

The MP40 is a sturdy, solid SMG that controls well both from the hip and down the sights, a natural early pick for anybody who fights at the close-to-medium range. Its low damage is easily compensated for if you can keep a steady stream of fire going at the enemy.

You can find it in a chest at a small, unnamed restricted area in the Monjas Valley. It's lying out in the open and shouldn't be hard to spot, just make sure you've cleared the Castillos nearby.

Best Far Cry 6 rifles

AK-M

The AK-M is a solid, workaday rifle that's a natural next step from the starting weapons. It's a full-auto rifle with decent control that'll serve you well in mid-to-close range combat. Nothing fancy, but it doesn't need to be. Can be purchased from any Juan's Arm Dealer for 900 Yaran Pesos.

AR-C Rifle

The AR-C is one of the best early to mid rifles you can get near the start of the game. With a compensator to reign in the recoil, the Gut Wrencher rifle mod to boost body shot damage, ammo mod of your choosing, and a decent sight, its fast rate of fire can absolutely melt enemies. While you might get lucky finding it in crates inside military-controlled zones, there are two guaranteed ways to get it. The first is to build the Guerilla Garrison to unlock better weapons for sale from Juan.

The second is to look for a treasure hunt in the Sierra Perdida region of El Este called A Little Birdie Told Me. That will see you chasing a pelican around the mountains and eventually earn you the gun from a chest at the end.

Viva Libertad

A unique weapon based on the FAL rifle, the Libertad has decent control and accuracy, which is good because of its special ability - headshots charge up your Supremo at a far greater rate than standard kills. By being more careful, you can effectively get a lot more use out of your ultimate abilities, and considering some of those include missile strikes, that means something.

You can find the Viva Libertad at the building at the base of the lighthouse to the West of the Quito Bay Blockade, North of Cayo Seguro Peninsula.

Best Far Cry 6 sniper rifles

.308 Carbine

The Carbine is the sniper rifle that early players should immediately head for. It's not the best out there, but a couple of mods will bring it up to standard and make it a good early-to-mid game sniper, especially for picking off minor enemies from a safe distance. Can be bought from Juan's Arms Dealer for 1100 Yaran Pesos.

SVD

The SVD is basically a step-up enhancement for the Carbine with better range, better damage, better rate of fire so worth swapping to as soon as you get it. Like most basic guns you have a chance of finding it in military crates in restricted areas but if you really want a better sniper and don't want to wait, upgrade your Guerilla Garrison until you can buy it from a dealer.

Best Far Cry 6 shotguns

Humidora

The Humidora is a surprisingly powerful weapon for something you can find in the first Isla Santuario region. Head to the south east coast and look for the Punto Este Lighthouse in Corto Cay to get this weapon.

It's a shotgun that fires incendiary shells that can create havoc with a few blasts. Even if you don't hit your target (it's not great at range) it'll set everything on fire and has a good rate of fire too so you can clear some space quickly and painfully.

M133

For those who want something a little more traditional, the M133 is a good get. Heavy damage, solid impact, does what you'd want a shotgun to do - namely, blow holes in anybody who gets too close for comfort.

It's found at the Castillo Senorial Tobacco Plantation in East Costa del Mar, in the building where you first encounter Camila "La Espada" Montero as part of her mission. Just check the locker room downstairs from her and there's a chest lying in the open with the gun inside.

Spas-12

The SPAS-12 is probably the best semi auto shotgun you can get before you enter the realms of full auto chaose. It's precise, with great range and accuracy (especially with the Shotgun Shell ammo mod), and will one shot almost any enemy. You can buy it from dealers when you upgrade your Garrison enough, get lucky and find it in the world in a military crate, or look for the Passing the Torch treasure hunt right in the centre of Sierra Perdida in El Este.

You'll have to find and flick some electrical switches to open a locked door but once you're in the shotgun will be yours. Just pop the red chest to claim it.

Best Far Cry 6 Resolver Weapons

El Susurro (nail gun)

El Susurro is a stealthy killer's best friend, effectively a short-range silenced SMG where overheating isn't a problem. If you sneak around a lot, this is probably the best Resolver you can get, putting holes in any enemy without breaking the silence. You can buy this early from Juan's Weapons once you hit Rank 3, by spending 100 Depleted Uranium.

El Muro (shotgun/shield)

El Muro is one for tanks and aggressive players, a pistol-sized shotgun that blows holes in enemies and comes paired with a shield in the other hand, allowing you to do close-combat at far less personal risk. Like above, you can buy from Juan's Weapons for 100 Depleted Uranium at Rank 3.

La Varita (X-ray rifle)

A powerful semi-automatic rifle that boasts range, accuracy and incredibly high power, there's very few times where La Varita can't handle whatever you throw at it. However, it also combines with the Triador Supremo for fantastic effect, the two designed to be paired together. The Triador's effect allows you to see enemies through walls, but when you activate it while holding La Varita, the mystic rifle will fire through solid objects, the bullets phasing through surfaces and obstacles until they hit a target. At that point, simply fire through cover without ever raising your head, or snipe enemies through solid brick and watch them panic from inside a building.

You can get both La Varita and the Triador as rewards for finding all the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics. If you haven't started yet, head to the location marked above and follow the guide we've linked to for a full walkthrough.

Best Far Cry 6 bows

El Capirote

You want a really good bow early on? El Capirote is the bow for you. It does bonus damage to animals, but its stats are already absurdly good, and it comes with increased range over the standard bow. Just head to any Guerilla Camp early on and build a Hunter's Lodge - you'll get El Capirote for free into the bargain.