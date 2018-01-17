Dreaming about Overwatch League stardom? Sign up for your shot at PC Gamer Weekender with the OMEN by HP Bootcamp

Have you been watching the Overwatch League and fantasizing about playing at the Blizzard Arena yourself? It's a long road to esports stardom, but if you live in the UK and are 16 or over, you could take a serious shortcut with the OMEN by HP Bootcamp at the PC Gamer Weekender. With lessons from pros on every aspect of esports excellence - along with a chance to compete alongside them - it'll be a huge boon for anyone looking to play competitively.

All you need to do for a chance at the Bootcamp is find two of your best Overwatch teammates and sign up for the Jan. 20 and 21 qualifiers on ESL's official site (see the official terms and conditions too) by 18:59 GMT on Saturday. The two best teams will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the PC Gamer Weekender in London on February 18, plus oodles of gear from OMEN. At the event, you'll get a day of lessons in everything from strategy to teamwork to nutrition from Overwatch pros and streamers, including Valkia, Ryan Central, Sacriel, Realzx, and Kruis.

With all of that new expertise freshly poured into your brain, you'll be ready for the main event: a center-stage showdown between the two original teams, with the six empty slots filled in by none other than your Bootcamp mentors. Yes, it's probably going to be the coolest moment of your life. Short of your child being born or something like that.

It's going to be a singular opportunity to play in a match alongside pros, and it'll be a hell of a fight to spectate as well. Whether you're planning to compete for a spot in the Bootcamp or just want to witness it from the sidelines, make sure you pick up your tickets to the PC Gamer Weekender now.