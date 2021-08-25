Where to find the Destiny 2 Cimmerian Path, and all the Tracing the Stars quest locations

Wondering where to find the Destiny 2 Cimmerian Path in the Tracing the Stars I quest? We can point you in the right direction of this Dreaming City location, and all the other places you need to find to complete the objective. Once you’ve completed the Season of the Lost introduction, you can pick up the Tracing the Stars I quest from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. For this quest, you need to find five Atlas Skews hidden in and around the Divalian Mists area of the Dreaming City, with one on the Cimmerian Path being particularly hard to find. This Season of the Lost Tracing the Stars questline ends with Destiny 2 players getting their hands on the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle, so make sure you follow these steps to find all five Atlas Skews and complete part one.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars I Atlas Skew locations

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Atlas Skews you're looking for are white poles with an orb device near the top. All five Tracing the Stars I Atlas Skews are found in the Divalian Mists area of the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. Some are more obvious than others, but all of them will get marked with a waypoint icon when you're very close. Once you collect one, it'll disappear. Use the Divalian Mists landing zone to quickly get between areas. Sometimes using a landing zone to fast travel is quicker than getting out of a Lost Sector. You can use this map to get yourself roughly in the right position of an Atlas Skew and then follow its number in the guide to get its exact location.

Rheasilvia Path Atlas Skew

1. Divalian-Rheasilvia Path, Lower Cliffside

(Image credit: Bungie)

To find this Atlas Skew, you need to head towards the cliff edge in the north of the Divalian Mists area next to the cave pathway that leads to Rheasilvia. The first Atlas Skew in the Tracing the Stars quest is on a ledge down below. You can drop down, retrieve it and then climb your way back up the cliff.

Cimmerian Path Atlas Skew

2. Divalian-Cimmerian Path, Central Cave

(Image credit: Bungie)

For this part of the Tracing the Stars I quest, you must find the small cave on the Divalian-Cimmerian Path which leads to The Strand. From the Divalian Mists landing zone, head straight forward towards the central plaza in front of the gateway in the cliff wall. You’ll get to the rocky base of the central plaza and within that is a small, dark cave entrance. Head inside and collect the Atlas Skew.

Drowned Bay Alcove Atlas Skew

3. Drowned Bay Alcove

(Image credit: Bungie)

This Destiny 2 Atlas Skew is hidden in the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector. From the Divalian Mists landing zone, you need to turn around and head into the Lost Sector. Progress through it normally until you reach the misty bay area with all the Scorn enemies. Hug the cliff wall on the right and you’ll get to a point where the path diverges slightly with a nook on the right. Keep heading right and the Atlas Skew will be in the nook.

Spine Oracle Orrery Atlas Skew

4. Spine Oracle Orrery

(Image credit: Bungie)

For this objective in Tracing the Stars, you need to head to the Spine of Keres. The entrance to this area of the Dreaming City in Destiny 2 is through the crystal archway near where the first Atlas Skew was. Follow the path until you enter the Spine of Keres, then head straight forward towards the orrery tower. Once inside, climb the curved staircase that goes around the orrery. The fourth Atlas Skew will be at the very top.

Distant Spine Island Tree Atlas Skew

5. Distant Spine Island Tree

(Image credit: Bungie)

The final Atlas Skew in the Tracing the Stars I quest is very easy to get to from the previous one. Jump down into the middle of the orrery room and go through the archway with open gate doors on it. It will lead to a small plaza area with large marble domes on the floor and some Taken enemies. Run across this area and follow the pathway that leads all the way down the Spine of Keres towards a bunch of small rocky islands in the mist. Keep following the path and jumping across the islands until you reach the furthest one which has some large, dead trees on it. The fifth and final Atlas Skew is next to one of the trees.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you’ve found all those Atlas Skews, you’ll be called back to the HELM for a quick mission to deposit the skews. After that, interact with the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM to finish off the quest and get your new Legendary Stasis Vulpecular Hand Cannon. Be prepared to come back next week to look for more Atlas Skews for Tracing the Stars II in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

