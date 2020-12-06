Check out these new festive Fall Guys season 3 costumes

Mediatonic has dropped details of four new costumes coming to Fall Guys season 3.

The new outfits all sport a wonderfully festive theme, including what appears to be a yeti, a candle, a princess(?), and a super cute Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume, too.

The tweet also teases that there'll be more news to come later this week at the 2020 Game Awards on December 10.

Woo woo!Here's the 4 costumes of the costumes from Season 3!If you'd like to see more... make sure you watch@thegameawards with @geoffkeighley 10th December 👀 pic.twitter.com/uAZAYgXa5LDecember 6, 2020

Adorable game show battle royale Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout recently passed 11 million copies sold on PC alone, with developer Mediatonic confirming that it's become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus freebie of all time.

As Austin reported at the time, the big figures were announced as part of Mediatonic's 15th-anniversary celebration , which has become especially momentous thanks to Fall Guy's explosive popularity. Its PC sales figures are staggering, and launching as a free PS Plus game also buoyed its popularity and accessibility as well, turning it into a viral hit.

Fall Guys recently won best multiplayer game and best family game at the 2020 Golden Joysticks, and it's up for the same categories as well as best indie and best community support at the upcoming 2020 Game Awards, too. Its third season, Winter Knockout, is also hot off its reveal and should arrive just in time for Christmas. The beans are going strong, and they aren't going anywhere.