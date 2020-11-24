Fall Guys wins Best Multiplayer Game at this year's Golden Joystick Awards

Fall Guys has managed to take the crown for Best Multiplayer Game at the Golden Joystick Awards.

The battle royale phenomenon, which sees 64 players compete in various mini-games to try and come out on top, was the victor in a hotly contested category that included Call of Duty: Warzone, FIFA 20, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

Fall Guys (winner)

Call of Duty: Warzone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Moving Out

Valorant

Fall Guys' explosive start to life saw over 2 million people download the game on Steam, as well as countless others as a PS Plus freebie. Since then, the adorable battle royale has already introduced a second, medieval-themed, season, as well as new stages, new costumes, and crossovers with Untitled Goose Game and Sonic The Hedgehog.

In GamesRadar's Fall Guys review, we write: "Some games take a while to grow on you. Maybe it takes an hour or two of playtime. Maybe its greatness only begins to reveal itself after a particular plot twist, or once a game-changing ability is unlocked. It takes all of 30 seconds to understand what makes Fall Guys so awesome. By subverting the still-blossoming battle royale genre with party game mechanics, Mediatonic's breakout game packs all of the tension of Call of Duty: Warzone or PUBG into an adorable Mario Party for the masses."

