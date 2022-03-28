Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer 14-day free trial starts this week

A chunky two-week Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer free trial kicks off this week.

Starting Wednesday, March 30, anyone with a supported console or PC can play some of Call of Duty: Vanguard's most popular multiplayer modes and maps free of charge until Wednesday, April 13.

The free trial includes two brand new maps introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard season 2: Casablanca, a medium-sized, three-lane jaunt set in a Moroccan marketplace, and Gondola, a similarly sized map where you can take a ride on a ski-lift and score some airborne kills en route to points of interest.

Free trial players will also have access to a new large-map mode released as part of the Season 2 Reloaded update: Arms Race. The goal is simple: capture all the bases. Once you capture a base you'll have the option to respawn at that base, or at any other captured point on the map, in addition to the location of anyone else on your team still living. Captured bases automatically erect gates that open to friendly players and close to enemies, and the only way to destroy an enemy base's protective barrier is by blowing it to pieces, of course.

Vanguard's upcoming free trial will also include the game's tried-and-true Shipment and Das Haus maps, as well as Hotel Royale, Dome, and Radar.

