Build your own dinosaur park for less with these Lego Jurassic World Dominion deals

Dinosaurs are wandering the planet in the latest Jurassic film, and now they can wander onto your shelf for less with these Lego Jurassic World Dominion deals. You can currently save up to 20% on sets via Amazon, allowing you to build up your brick-based dino park on a budget.

One of the sets that's seen a reduction is the Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport set (try saying that one quickly); it's now £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost £40. Meanwhile, the Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush is another Lego Jurassic World Dominion set that's been reduced by 20% - it's £35.99 via Amazon (opens in new tab) at the moment, down from around £45.

Seeing as these kits are so new, that's the lowest ever price we've seen for them. And even though they might tumble further during the upcoming Prime Day Lego deals, we wouldn't count on the discount being much greater. With that in mind, now's a good time to strike if you want to add these to your collection of the best Lego sets.

(opens in new tab) Lego Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport | £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - This is a good starter set for those who love dinos but aren't as familiar with Lego; it contains a more modest 254 pieces but still features two dinosaurs, a cool little off-roader, and three minifigures (Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and a guard who, let's face it, is basically dino-fodder).



(opens in new tab) Lego Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush | £44.99 £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - What would make a plane ride 100% more exciting? A dirty great dinosaur, that's what. Well, maybe not this one. This one's trying to murder everyone inside, but hey ho. The set itself has 306 pieces with three minifigures (Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Kayla Watts).



