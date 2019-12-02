Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is one of the best games of 2019 and now is one of your last chances to get it at a discount. If you are looking for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals you have come to the right place. Here you will find all of the best Cyber Monday game deals that we could find for Fallen Order on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
These deals apply to both US and UK players, so you'll want to act fast before these Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals sell out again. They have been up and down all weekend, as you'd imagine given the interest in this high-profile game from Respawn Entertainment. If any better Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals should appear, this is the place that you'll find them.
Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals - PS4 (US)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition |
$69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
Fancy getting the Deluxe Edition with extra cosmetics? Right now, it's $10 cheaper than the RRP, and that's nothing to complain about!View Deal
Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals - Xbox One (US)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition |
$69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy
Just like on PS4, you can pick up the Deluxe Edition from Best Buy for $10 off the standard asking price. View Deal
Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals - PC (US)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC | $54.59 (save $5.40)
On PC, your options are a little more limited. One of the only deals we've found in the US is at CDKeys where you can get about five bucks off.View Deal
Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals (UK)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 |
£49.99 £44.99 at Jacamo
Apparently Jacamo sell video games now and you can get Fallen Order for £45 there while browsing for some new jeans.View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order |
£49.99 £44.99 at Jacamo
Grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £44.99! That's a £5 saving on one of the best games of 2019. View Deal
Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals - PC (UK)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC | £41.99 (was £54.99)
Over in the UK, CDKeys also have Fallen Order much cheaper. A £13 discount, to be exact.View Deal
Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)
- Amazon.com - New Black Friday deals every day
- Walmart.com - PS4 Pro $299 (was $399), Sega Genesis Mini $45 (was $79.99)
- Bestbuy.com - Doorbuster deals updated daily
- Newegg.com - Save up to 50% on a Samsung QLED 4K TV
- Dell.com - Save up to 35% on Alienware (12 months finance over $699)
- Jet.com - Cheap PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo game deals
- B&H Photo - Big laptop and hard drive deals
Black Friday game deals from across the web (UK)
- Amazon.co.uk - Regularly updated with new deals
- JohnLewis.com - Top savings on iPad, Macbook and Airpods
- AO.com - Xbox One S only £129!
- Currys.co.uk - Big console, laptop and tablet savings with price promise
- Very.co.uk - Xbox One S + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order £169.99 (was £249.99)
- Game.co.uk - Save £45 on Nintendo Switch Labo Variety Kit bundle
- LapTopsDirect.co.uk - save up to 50% on laptops and tablets
- Argos.co.uk - New lines added, 20% off Pokemon, more
- Bose.co.uk - Save up to 45%