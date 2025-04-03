Nab a dinky Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon for its lowest price ever

published

The set is going cheap in the US and UK for the lead up to Star Wars Day on May 4

Lego Millennium Falcon set on a wooden table, with the box in the background and a &#039;best deal&#039; badge in the top right-hand corner of the frame
(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Right now, the smallest of the three Lego Millennium Falcon designs is down to its cheapest price ever for US folk, with the UK deal looking just as tasty as a glass of Blue Milk (that's a good thing, I swear).

As for those across the Atlantic this dinky Lego Millennium Falcon set is going for $69.99 at Amazon, making it a saving of 18% over the usual $84.99. That's it's cheapest price ever in the US, according to our price tracking software, with $15 off a tiny technological trophy that's a great addition to any Lego Star Wars fan's collection.

This rather small Lego Millennium Falcon is currently just £56.98 at Amazon for UK Nerf herders. That's an incredible 24% saving (£18.01 to be exact) on a piece of kit our Benjamin Abbott considers to be the best Lego Star Wars set around. Last year, we spotted it going for £59.99, and although it dropped below that a few times last year this is still a fantastic deal compared to its usual £74.99 price tag.

Lego Millennium Falcon |$84.99 $69.99 at AmazonSave £18.01 - Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:💲 UK price:£74.99 £56.98 at Amazon

Lego Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save £18.01 - That's a record low price on the smaller Falcon kit, and reductions for the model have been few and far between at the time of writing.

Buy it if:
✅ You want the most iconic Star Wars ship
✅ You don't want to break the bank
✅ You don't have room for the bigger versions

Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer to pay more for a bigger Falcon
❌ You're looking for a playset for your kids

Price check:
💲 Lego | $84.99

UK price:
£74.99 £56.98 at Amazon

View Deal

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set?

Lego Millennium Falcon set laid out on a wooden surface

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon sits at the top of our Lego Star Wars guide thanks to a surprising amount of detail for its size, the fact that it's easier to display, and its more reasonable price point. (Though its distinct lack of stickers helped.)

It may be a little fiddly in this size compared to its big sister, the £599.99 Millennium Falcon 75192, but it's a heck of a lot easier to display at just 9.5 inches in length, and 7.5 inches in width. Sure, it wouldn't look half as cool mounted inside a coffee table, nor does it open up into a little playset complete with workstations, but it's "got it where it counts".

If you're after something a little more sith-oriented, the Dark Millennium Falcon is currently going cheap at Amazon, too.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the best board games for April 2025. As for last-minute present ideas, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide?

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

