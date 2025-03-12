Buckle up Nerf Herders, the Lego Star Wars Dark Millennium Falcon has only been this cheap twice

As part of the Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy collection, the Dark Falcon Starship Set is a gorgeous alternative model of an iconic ship in the Lego Star Wars universe. Complete with Darth Jar Jar and Jedi Vader minifigs, it puts a little switcheroo on an old classic, and I'm here for it.

Usually sitting somewhere between £160 and £130, the Star Wars Dark Falcon Starship Set is currently just £119.99 at Amazon. That's just £10 more than its lowest price ever, which it's only dropped to twice since its release: once in December 2024, and once in February this year.

US alt Lego enjoyers get a slightly less impressive discount, with the Dark Falcon Lego set sitting at $164.67 at Amazon, against the usual $179.99, but that's still $15.32 off a gnarly lookin' Lego Star Wars set.

Should you buy the Lego Star Wars Dark Falcon Starship set?

As a collectible Lego set, this is one of those that sits at a nice middle ground between the £601.98 Millennium Falcon 75192 set (which is currently down from the usual £734.99) and the dinky 75375 Millennium Falcon, which is a little fiddly but surprisingly detailed, as our Benj put it in the review.

The latter is a little cheaper, costing £57.99 at Amazon currently (down from £74.99), but it wouldn't look half as cool mounted inside a coffee table. Nor does it open up into a little playset complete with workstations and all, not like this one does.

Aside from the middling price, this alternative history design is there to surprise and delight the alternative folk out there. So if you need nothing more than light-side Vader, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke (what?), and dark-side Jar Jar in your life, these are minifigs are a little difficult to get anywhere else.

