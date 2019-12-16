30 best PC games to play right now

PC gaming has never been in a better spot. Mod scenes are more active than ever, hardware prices have calmed down, and the growth of stores and subscription services means games are cheaper than they were five years ago, and often far less expensive than on console. But what we love most is the sheer number of brilliant games on offer: from AAA to indie, blockbusters to experimental fan projects, when you’re looking for the best PC games you have more choice than on any other platform.

With hundreds of thousands to choose from, how do you know which to invest in? You've come to the right place, because this list showcases only the best of the best PC games. If you're a newcomer – welcome! – then these are the PC games you should buy right away. And if you're a long-time PC gamer, read this list to make sure you haven't missed out. Note that these are the best PC games you can play today, not the most important PC games ever made: as much as we love old-school classics like System Shock 2 and Half-Life, you won't find them on this list. Equally, if an older game crops up, you can be assured that it's still worth downloading.

If you need to upgrade your PC to run some of these best PC games, check out our high-end gaming PC build guide. Alternatively, if you need a pre-built machine, here are the best gaming PCs of 2019, and the best gaming laptops .

Without further ado, here are the 30 best PC games.

Every few weeks, we highlight a handful of recent releases that haven’t quite made our top 30 list – which starts on the next page – but are worth playing nonetheless. Occasionally, we’ll slip in a few evergreen classics for good measure. Make sure you check back regularly to stay on top of the latest, best PC games worth knowing about.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

An old-school mech game that makes stomping through a building feel as good as landing the perfect missile and watching your enemy’s arms fall off. We love its physicality: you can practically feel the projectiles slam into your shaking cockpit, and your lasers set trees alight as they streak across forests. These battles – it’s you plus three allies, human or AI, against armies of enemies – feel varied thanks to procedurally-generated maps and a number of missions types, which normally involve you blowing stuff the hell up while listening to heavy guitar music. We’re not complaining.

Upgrading your mech is addictive. Every aspect of your loadout, right down to a points-based weight distribution, can be tweaked. And yes, you can paint your mechs however you want: let your inner artist run wild. The story is non-sensical, and melee combat is a bizarre omission, but you’ll forget that when you watch your rockets spiral through the air and thud, thud, thud into an enemy mech’s chest.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

If you mixed Minecraft’s freeform building with the story of an expansive JRPG, you’d get something a lot like Dragon Quest Builders 2, a game that manages to take the best from both genres. You still have the freedom to build and mine as you please, but quests give you a structure and a sense of purpose, whether you’re solving puzzle shrines or battling bosses. Building is often directed, too, and having a rough blueprint can often spark grander ideas.

The premise is that you’ve inherited an island and must build a new Kingdom – to do that, you need to gather materials and help villagers on other islands, constantly returning home to transform your barren land into a busy metropolis. It’s a comfy loop. Behind its unassuming blocky exterior, the places you visit and the people you meet promise plenty of surprises. Just keep digging.

Life is Strange 2: Episode 5

An emotional climax to an emotional season. Episode 5, Journey’s End, will leave you reeling, but don’t let that put you off Life is Strange 2: it only hits home because of how invested you are in Sean and Daniel’s brotherly journey, and the episode has plenty of highs to go with the lows. It recalls choices you’ve made in previous episodes, but also builds on them, shining the brightest light yet on the relationship between the two brothers, and the extent to which your decisions have helped shaped Daniel, the younger of the two.

Journey’s End takes the pair to a town called Away, in the middle of the Arizona desert. It’s oppressive and harsh, and bombards you with tough choices to make, not least as it wraps up. To say more would be to spoil it: if you’ve played the previous games, you owe it to yourself to see this through to the end – if you’re a first-timer, Episode 5’s release is the perfect excuse to start from the beginning.

Phoenix Point

X-COM creator Julian Gollop is back with a spiritual follow-up to his strategic alien murder ‘em up. It has all the hallmarks of the original: satisfying loadout management, tense combat, and more than a few bugs. Push those glitches to the side and you’ll find a granular, detailed combat sim. Where the recent XCOM and XCOM 2 roll a dice to decide whether your shots find their mark, Phoenix Point lets you aim manually within a cone of possible fire, and even lets you target specific enemy body parts. Land a perfect shoulder shot and your enemy might well drop their weapon.

The campaign unfolds slowly, and sometimes aimlessly, but having three human factions that are constantly at each other’s throats is a masterstroke. You can’t please them all at once, and deciding what missions to take on is always a trade-off. Keep factions on side and they’ll reward you with new tactical options, and the clever upgrade system rarely throws you items that are straight-up better – again, you’ll have to think through your choices. It lacks the base management of XCOM and the AI can be suspect, but Phoenix Point has some of the genre’s best firefights.

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders meets Diablo in this isometric take on the long-running action series – Darksiders Genesis. It can be repetitive, and the annoying camera occasionally gets in the way – but the punchy, flashy combat keeps you coming back. You can switch between War, an agile melee specialist, and Strife, a ranged expert, in one button press: both characters have unique abilities and tons of weapons to use, which means it’s hard to get bored as you hammer enemies with elemental combos.

A complicated upgrade system is as grind-y as you want it to be, and new powers unlock fresh routes through levels. That means backtracking to old areas can unearth chests with new ammo types to unleash on the next set of enemies. It’s not the deepest Darksiders game, but its crunchy combat takes some beating.

