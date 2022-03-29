Apex Legends PS5 and Xbox Series X versions launch today, but some features are coming later

The new-gen version of Apex Legends is launching for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players today, but some features are coming later on.

As announced earlier today on the tweet below, the new-gen versions of Apex Legends are surprise launching today alongside the Warriors Collection Event. Xbox Series X/S players will automatically have their Xbox One version of the battle royale shooter upgraded, while PS5 players will unfortunately have to download the new-gen version of the game from scratch.

The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game 👇Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.🔗: https://t.co/Hye8qEKTVh pic.twitter.com/5HfUSAYkWDMarch 29, 2022 See more

Right now, new-gen versions of Apex Legends will boast native 4K output, as well as full 60Hz gameplay and HDR. Additionally, higher resolution shadow maps will be popping up on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, and finally greater LOD distances will also be implemented.

However, some new-gen features won't be coming to Apex Legends until later on. For example, 120Hz, which offers the ability to play at a smooth 120FPS, isn't launching for new-gen players right now, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will be coming to the PS5 version in the future.

Right now, there's no indication when these features could potentially be launching. What is available in Apex Legends later today is the return of the fantastic Control mode, which launched earlier this year and was widely celebrated by players, until it was pulled out of rotation. The mode returns alongside the Warriors Collection Event, which offers a bounty of new in-game cosmetics, as well as a special Heirloom weapon for Crypto.

