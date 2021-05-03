Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets a release date

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 17, 2023, according to a new Marvel Studios compilation video that just dropped today.

Ant-Man 3 only recently got an official title five months ago, when it was confirmed that Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors would be joining as Kang the Conqueror . Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is sure to be as time-bending as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is releasing next March. That gives us plenty of time to research multiverse and quantum realm theory so we aren't too confused when we head to the movies.

Michael Douglas will return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but aside from Douglas, Majors, and the core cast of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, it's unclear what the third film has in store for us. We do know that Rick and Morty writer and co-producer Jeff Loveness is writing the script , and Peyton Reed is returning to direct again.