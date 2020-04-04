Ant-Man 3 is being written by Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness

Rick and Morty writer and co-producer Jeff Loveness has signed on to pen the script for the untitled Ant-Man 3.

According to THR , Loveness has already begun work on the Ant-Man 3 script. The sequel will be directed by Peyton Reed, the director behind the first two Ant-Man movies. Likewise, Paul Rudd is said to be returning to star as the titular tiny hero.

It sounds like negotiations were worked out just as Hollywood production was being shut down . With Marvel yet to officially announce the project, there's some uncertainty around the future of Ant-Man 3, which was reportedly set to film early 2021 . Disney shook up the entire Marvel Phase 4 calendar today, pushing back big movies including Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings . Still, Loveness penning the script is a good sign that if and when the movie sees the light of day, it'll be another crowd-pleaser.

Loveness is known for his work as current writer on Rick and Morty, but he's also written for a number of Marvel comics, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the Oscars and Emmys award shows.

