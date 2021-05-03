Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy 3 gets a 2023 release date

Marvel has given Guardians of the Galaxy 3 a release date, but you don't need to start hoarding money for popcorn just yet. In a new video celebrating Marvel movies, the date for more Groot was revealed as May 5, 2023.

James Gunn - after a brief time off the project due to past tweet controversy - returns as writer and director, and in 2017 shared this about the project in a Facebook post.

"Much of what’s happened in the MCU for the past ten or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers’ Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond. I will be working side-by-side with Kevin Feige and the gang to help design where these stories go, and make sure the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far. "

We don't know much about the story beyond the return of the beloved main cast, but at least now we have a release date. Mark it on the calendars, and get ready for more Groot.