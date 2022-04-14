Prime Day TV deals 2022 - when might it happen and what to expect this year

As we move into the Northern hemisphere's summer months, Prime Day TV deals start to become the focal point for anyone looking to pick up a bargain on a quality, or budget, television. This is particularly the case should you be hunting for a deal on one of the best gaming TVs, or one of the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X - these are surely going to be discounted this year.

We should say that Amazon Prime Day 202 has not been confirmed yet. We think it will take place in mid-to-late July though - even though last year's was in June. But everything has been disrupted somewhat over the last two years or so for obvious reasons. Anyway, when it is announced we will update this page and let you know as we do - it's a 48--hour period not to be missed for deals and discounts, and now it spreads beyond Amazon itself too.

The benefit of thinking about it now - so as not to wish your life away - is that you can save, and get prepared for the price cuts that will come across all categories of TV, and also look at past deals and sales to get your eye in early for what might happen.

On this very page, we'll be looking at what discounts to expect, how to get them, and taking a look at some of the best of last year's deals. Of course, as and when the news comes in, we'll be updating this guide too so bookmark it to be only a couple of clicks away!

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals start?

Always the most important question, but not necessarily the easiest to answer. We only really know for sure when we know for sure - and that's when Amazon break cover and make it official.

We think, however, that the retail behemoth will revert to type and tradition and go back to a July timing, with the dates of July 18 and 19, or perhaps July 25 and 26 the best guesses we could go for right now. That we do know is that it's always for two days, and it's always a Monday and a Tuesday too, so we've worked that into it here.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day TV deals?

More so than ever, the answer to this question is 'yes, but also no'. And that's because while the vast majority of Amazon Prime Day TV deals will be locked behind that Prime membership gate, there will be some that are available to all shoppers.

You'll also find that you can great bargain in Prime Day TV deals by, weirdly, not necessarily shopping at Amazon. A lot of retailers will price match so Best Buy could be a real go-er if you see a discount on something you like on Amazon, for example. It's very much worth keeping an eye on all the other major retailers in June and July as a result of this.

However, while this is welcome, we still recommend considering a Prime membership as this will undoubtedly get you access to the most deals, and the best discounts. Plus you'll get all the extra benefits like the TV, and free delivery, and whatnot too. It's always worth a go if you can get a free trial too - just remember to cancel it before the fees kick in.

What will Amazon Prime Day TV deals look like in 2022?

We always find that looking back at the previous year's deals is a good starting point of figuring out what might happen this year.

The most exciting discounts to be found were, naturally, on the latest and greatest of 2021: LG's C1 and G1 OLED TVs, Samsung's NeoQLED range, and even Sony TVs got price cuts. We expect this to be the same again this year and with all of the big manufacturers making some blinding TVs for release in 2022, there could be a great opportunity to upgrade this summer.

Away from those premium models, Prime Day TV deals always come good for mid-range and budget models too. The Fire TVs from Toshiba you can get on Amazon often crash to ridiculous prices, and the likes of Hisense models and JVC televisions are worth looking at too if you're looking for a low-cost deal.

You can see more on the exact kind of deals that occurred in 2021 below - we expect to see the same pattern and level of deals, and definitely on those newer modes too. However, always remember those 'slightly older' models - these can offer even better value for money during sales!

What happened in last year's Prime Day TV deals?

As has been the case for the last couple of years particularly, it was not just Amazon who had the best TV deals, but all the big players came out to, well, play: Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H Photo. You think of the big retailer and they were all doing their own spin on the Amazon Prime Day TV deals.

Last year's best Amazon Prime Day TV deals - US

LG OLED 55-inch C1PUB 4K TV | $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300: We'll give it to you straight, this is still by no means cheap, but it's the best price that you'll find on a 2021 LG OLED flagship this side of Prime Day. Boasting some truly impressive tech specs - all manner of 4K processing power combined with the OLED panel - rest assured it's a stunning display for movies and gaming alike. The latter benefits best with HDMI 2.1 support coupled with Nvidia's adaptive G-SYNC so the games look and feel their best.



Toshiba 43-inch Fire HD TV | $199 at Amazon

And if you're really looking to get a bargain for an extra TV, then this 43-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV is excellent value. It's not 4K and only has a 50Hz refresh rate so it's not ideal for gaming but it's very solid as a bedroom TV with lots of decent streaming options.



Toshiba 43-inch Fire 4K TV | $350 $240 at Amazon

This is one of the perennially popular deals that come around most Prime Day seasons: a quality, reliable-but-not-flashy Toshiba Fire TV that's great for everyday use or for a bedroom screen. With more than a hundred dollars off right now, that's great value for a budget 4K TV.



Insignia 43-inch 4K TV | $320 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100: It may be a bit of a budget option, but for those wanting an accessible entry-point into 4K content, it would be difficult to find one much cheaper than this. As expected, it comes with all manner of smart features baked into the software, so it's ready to stream Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in Ultra HD out of the box.

Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K TV | $1,700 $1,479 at Amazon

Save $220: Until what feels like very recently, it was a struggle to find a plus-size 4K display with HDMI 2.1 support for under $2,000. That's where Vizio slots in nicely, with its 75-inch behemoth of a TV, sporting all the essential features for gaming, streaming, and movie watching. It's still a purchase that's likely to wound your wallet for a little while, but with its array of smart functions included, it would be a challenge to find better for the money.



Samsung 55-inch QN90A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,798 $1,497 at Amazon

The newest range in Samsung's excellent premium QLED TVs is an early benchmark setter for 4K TVs of 2021. Offering colors and contrasts like no other, these are going to be strong contenders for people upgrading or jumping in at the deep end this year. And already with smart discounts! Nice.

Samsung 55-inch QN85A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,600 $1,299 at Best Buy

And one step 'lower' on the NeoQLED ladder can get you this bad boy instead, if you need something a bit leaner, budget-wise. Still offering all the greatness of Samsung's 2021 offerings, this is a quality set, and a neat discount on a new model.



Hisense 55-inch ULED 4K TV | $950 $899 at Amazon

Finding the perfect TV for the new consoles can be a challenge, though Hisense has certainly tried to make a decent go of it with its 'ULED' powered display. The most notable features are, of course, the 120Hz refresh rate, which many of us would argue is essential for modern gaming, and adaptive HDR doesn't hurt either.



Sony 65-inch X80J LED 4K TV | $1,000 $898 at Amazon

A revered name in all things television for many years, the newest flagship from Sony shows no signs of bucking the trend. It's packed with all kinds of in-house propriety software to reduce motion blur and make the colors pop for a great viewing experience.



Samsung 65-inch QLED Q80A 4K TV | $1,700 $1,398 at Amazon

The company hasn't forgotten about smart features, or gamers, with this newest flagship model for 2021. Particular mention goes to what the company is calling its 'Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar'; essentially an easy way to change aspect ratios and tweak the settings perfectly on a game-by-game basis for easy optimization.



Sony 55-inch 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $798 at Amazon

A premium 55-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $800 $699 at Best Buy

A bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.



Sony 77-inch A80J 4K TV | $4,000 $3,498 at Amazon

Yep, this is a big investment, but it'll also get you a massive screen and from one of the best, most premium options going right now. Perfect for teaming that new PS5 with - if you've been lucky to get one - and one that will certainly last you a long while.

Don't forget the likes of the best QLED TVs, the best OLED TVs, and the best 120 Hz 4K TVs will also be discounted this summer if you're looking for a specialist TV.

If you're after something even more gaming-focused screen, then check out the best gaming monitors going, as well as our takes on the best monitor for PS5 and the best monitor for Xbox Series X.