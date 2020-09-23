Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2020: get ready for an upgrade in October

Even though the event itself was postponed due to Covid-19, we're still guaranteed to get some great Amazon Prime Day TV sales. They're a mainstay, offering big discounts on the most respected brands out there - we're talking Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. If the rumors of a mid-October Prime Day date turn out to be true, we don't have to wait long now.

The tricky bit can be knowing where to start as there can be more Amazon Prime Day TV sales than we can count. That's why we'll be on hand to bring you the best of the bunch. If we find a good offer, it'll be listed right here. In fact, we've rounded up a handful of the best TV deals going right now just to get you warmed up...so to speak. With that in mind, make sure you bookmark this page and pop back every now and then when the event gets started. The deals will be updated every few hours, meaning that you never miss a reduction. And you can count us picking out the right discounts for you, and them being genuinely good deals as we have years of experience of what makes TV deals worthy of your attention.

Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals. If you don't fancy committing, and you're eligible for one, you can always take out a free trial and then cancel your membership once the event is over. It's not just all about TVs in the upcoming sale, it's totally worth hanging on a little longer for the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals if you want something for gaming, working from home, or just a bit of casual use.

TV deals right now

But who's to say you have to wait until Amazon Prime Day actually gets announced to get yourself a great TV deal? No one, that's who. Here are some great current TV deals if you're after something right now.

55-inch Samung 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2,447.99 at Dell

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Series 4K TV | $1,600 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Yup, it will have that Sony premium on the price tag but if any televisions go a way to justifying their price, it's Sony's ones. This is a supremely quality, large 4K TV set which will be great for games and entertainment alike, and it has a handy $200 off.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

An absolute bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.View Deal

75-inch Sony 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $1,798 $1,398 at Dell

A premium 75-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel. You won't look back.View Deal

43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

43-inch Toshiba 4K TV Fire Edition | $330 $229.99 on Amazon

This Amazon deal on the 43-inch Toshiba Fire Edition TV is excellent value, particularly if you're on a budget: you're getting a screen from a well-respected manufacturer for much less than normal. What's more, you get plenty of extra functionality via voice control.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - what happened last year?

Last year there was a good smattering of savings across the the TV spectrum, from high-specced QLEDs or OLEDs to mid-range screens discounted to the price of entry-level models. Just to demonstrate that, below are some of the TV deals that we found last year during Prime Day. Please note that these deals are no longer active, and represent savings from last year's Prime Day TV sales.

Last year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals - US

(Image credit: Future)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV | FireTV edition | $305 (save $75)

A great price on this 4K TV with built-in FireTV functionality. You could save $75, making this a brilliant 50-inch 4K TV for just over $300. You'd struggle to get a better deal anywhere else back then.View Deal

LG OLED55C8AUA 4K TV | $1,300 at Dell (save $1,200)

An awesome 4K panel at a pretty stellar price. With a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, Dolby Atmos, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support, ThinQ AI support—this panel is a pretty incredible deal, even at the normal sale price of ~$1,800. This deal likely won't last for long, so if you want it, get it now.View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Android TV | $1,098 $798 at Walmart

You would have saved $300 on the Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The UHD smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and other smart home devices.

View Deal

Last year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals - UK

(Image credit: Future)

LG 55UM7100PLB 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV | £649.99 £549 at Amazon - now even less at £491

There was over £100 off this 55-inch Smart LED TV from LG, which comes with Freeview Play and Ultra HD 4K resolution. If that's not enough then there's also a built-in Alexa. Essentially you can get the 55-inch for the price of the 49-inch.View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD65XG70 65-inch LED 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV £1,092.09 £799 at Amazon

Typically this Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV would have cost you over £1,000, but Amazon knocked 33% off the usual price, making it just under £800. It was a great price, if you can fit a 65-inch TV in your home.View Deal

Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV: £1200 now £799.99

If you were after an OLED TV and didn't mind picking one up that's a little older, this Philips set was an absolute bargain, reviewing very well at launch and still trumping the majority of TVs you'll find on shelves. It's now even cheaper than it was at the start of the sale, too. We're expecting Ambilight TVs to be a star attraction of this year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - do I need membership?

You absolutely will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to be able to take advantage of any TV deals that are part of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Also, for those already with memberships, there could be some subscription discounts and deals to extend your Prime membership. Don't forget that membership stacks, so your new subscription won't actually start until the old one finishes.

While you'll have to sign up to get the TV deals, remember you will get the TV service, and you get that sweet speedy delivery bonus offering free next-day (or two-day) delivery. This is excellent especially given the timing with Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner from the rumored October date for Prime Day.

However, be prepared for some delays as Amazon can sometimes struggle to fill the sheer volume of orders around big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. This isn't always the case but being prepared won't hurt.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 - what else will be on sale?

Naturally, it won't just be TVs on offer during a sales event like Prime Day. Alongside these, you'll often find a lot of hard drive deals, some discounted games, and a lot of home tech. It's also a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors too, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best graphics cards or even a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC.

And, of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Amazon products where you can see discounts of 25%, sometimes higher, on most of its own products like Fire TV sticks, the Kindle Fire tablets, and the Echo range.