From more Anakin to Shin Hati redemption, these are Star Wars fans' predictions for Ahsoka season 2

Ahsoka season 2 is in development, and, while it's probably a while off yet, Star Wars fans are already sharing their predictions for what the new episodes could include.

One fan on Reddit suspects that season 2 will include "more Anakin," more of The Clone Wars character Rex (who appeared in Ahsoka episode 5 in the World Between Worlds sequence), and Star Wars Rebels characters Zeb and Kallus "living their best life".

"I predict Sabine becomes a worthy apprentice and it’s going to end with her and Ezra reuniting again this time permanently as they reform the Phoenix Squadron," speculates someone else .

"The Son from Mortis," is another person's idea , referring to one of three Force gods introduced in The Clone Wars (Baylan Skoll is last seen standing on a statue of one of them, the Father). "He lost his power, but he wasn't killed."

"Shin will turn to the light side," predicts another fan . Shin was pretty much abandoned by her Master Baylan in the Ahsoka finale, so her future is unclear for now – but she could end up allied with Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano.

Another person's list of predictions includes "a Luke mention" and Ezra Bridger training young Jacen Syndulla, and prolific Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer portraying the Son, whom he voiced in The Clone Wars, in live-action.

Star Wars has already revealed a tease for Ahsoka season 2 – and we have our own theories about what might be on the horizon.

There's no release date for Ahsoka season 2 just yet, but, while you wait, check out our deep dives on the first season for even more on the show: