Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Iun-Orok Shrine guide and walkthrough

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Iun-Orok Shrine is something of a nightmare, as the Right Roll puzzle is about rolling several metal balls into a target pressure plate hard enough to trigger it. Definitely easier said than done, especially when the Iun-Orok shrine asks you to start glueing balls together and provides a twisting ramp to work with.

Fortunately we've done it ourselves (through a lot of trial and error), and can show you exactly what you need to make, how you need to set it up, and how you can beat the Right Roll puzzle in the Iun-Orok shrine and conquer one of the toughest shrines in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to beat the Iun-Orok Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Iun-Orok Shrine starts easily enough, but suddenly ramps it up for the final section of the shrine. Nonetheless, we've got a full guide and walkthrough below to take you through it step-by-step.

Upon entering the Shrine, there'll be a metal ball, a ramp, and a pressure plate target ahead of you. Use Ultrahand to drop the ball onto the middle of the ramp, so it rolls down and hits the target, turning it green. If you miss, the ball will reappear at the top to try again. Walk through the open door to find two balls. This time the ramp is angled in a triangular shape.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Use Ultrahand to glue the balls together, as above, and put them on the ramp so that the peak sits between them. This should cause them to roll down the ramp and hit the target (it might take a few goes). Walk through the newly-opened door. Now you'll see three balls, an S-shaped ramp, and a target off to the side. This is where things get tricky, but first stack them together to make a ramp up to the chest at the side of the room.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The key here is to glue the balls together so that they naturally roll to the right and pick up enough speed to hit the target, without missing. There's no easy way to do this, as so much depends on how you place them, where and what angle, but I actually did it with two balls stuck together, not three, placed on the ramp as above. Keep trying until you get it right (you can Recall your failed attempts if you're quick enough), and eventually the door to the end will open, allowing you to glide through.

Congratulations, you've done it!

