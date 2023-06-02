Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Marakuguc Shrine guide

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Marakuguc Shrine on Death Mountain features the Wheeled Wonders puzzle, where Link has to build special vehicles that'll make it across lava and help him scale tall obstacles. It's one of the trickier shrines, and failure can mean frustration - or a dip in boiling magma.

For that reason, we've assembled this guide and walkthrough for the Marakuguc Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below, as well as an explanation on how to get the optional treasure chest inside. If you're struggling not to faceplant in liquid rock, we can help you out here.

How to beat the Marakuguc Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Marakuguc Shrine and Wheeled Wonder puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be beaten by following the steps below:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On entering the Shrine, there'll be a gap ahead. Use Ultrahand to fuse the loose stone planks on your side to the planks on the other side, creating a bridge you can cross. There's a little too much slack when done normally, so attach your side higher up, or fold it as shown above. Cross the bridge you made. Ahead is a two-wheeled vehicle and a string of stone planks. Ultrahand-stick the planks to the back of the vehicle and set it driving over the lava ahead, so it drags the planks behind it. On this side are three two-wheeled vehicles, with one sitting in the lava ahead. Ultrahand them together into one to make a four or six-wheeled vehicle. Riding it will enable you to cross the lava and obstacles ahead.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the other side is a platform you need to reach. Lift the vehicle you made onto it, then Ascend up through the bottom so both you and your car are up there. Ahead of you is a Construct you need to kill. Deal with it however you want, you can even squash it with the vehicle you lifted if you do it carefully.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the same room as the Construct is a treasure chest on a pillar. Stacking your vehicle against the pillar will create an angled ramp you can run up, collecting the Strong Construct Bow inside. Back at ground level is a new vehicle and a series of metal balls. You need to push all the balls in one go onto the pressure plate on the other side - attach the curved piece to the front of the vehicle and set it rolling so it scoops and pushes them all forward.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With the balls weighing down the plate, the shrine should be complete - head forward past the pressure plate and through the door to get your Blessing and finish the puzzle.

That's one of the harder Shrines out there, but by no means the only one that'll push steam out of Link's pointy ears. For players who want to crack all the most difficult Shrines in the game, we've collated walkthroughs for them all at the side - or if you want to know how many there are to complete total and what the rewards are, we've answered the question: How many Shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? And more importantly, is it even worth doing them all?

