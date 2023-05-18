The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayachin Shrine is probably one of the hardest in the game, with a confusing puzzle called "A Fixed Device" that has you fiddling with poles, stakes and balls to try and hit a target. We've managed to beat the Mayachin Shrine through, and not only that, we've also got the optional treasure chest. We'll explain how to beat the Mayachin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom below, with the simplest method possible.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayachin Shrine puzzle explained

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mayachin Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, "A Fixed Device", can be solved in the following way:

After entering the shrine, leap across the rotating platform ahead to the other side. Step on the raised button ahead of you to reveal a big yellow target on the left. Hitting the pillar next to that will cause the little device below to spin 180 degrees back and forth. Take one of the nearby Stakes and place it into the device horizontally, then put two poles sticking out from that, as shown above. As the ball rolls out, hit the pillar so that the "bat" you've made swings around. It'll take a few goes, but if timed right, the ball will roll up the ramp and hit the target!

Admittedly, as with all things in Tears of the Kingdom, there's more than one way to solve this. The first time I tried I made a mechanism that broke so badly that one of the pieces flew across the room and hit the target, which counted as a win. Hooray?

Of course, now you can go complete the Shrine, as hitting the target will cause the gate to open. Alternatively, you could go for an extra reward, as hitting the target causes a new one to reveal itself on the right…

Mayachin Shrine treasure chest

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Mayachin Shrine treasure chest might not be worth it to some players - it's just an Energizing Elixir that'll restore a third of a stamina wheel - but it certainly couldn't hurt, especially if you're out to tame some of the best horses in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For those who want full marks in this shrine, do the following:

Do everything to complete the main puzzle. A new target on the right will be revealed. Use Ultrahand to attach a stake to the hanging board on the right. Use a stake to pin the board to the ceiling it's hanging from, effectively clearing the path. Use the "bat" mechanism you built again to hit the ball into the new target.

Like last time, it'll probably take a few attempts to get it right. Because the ball now needs to go right instead of left, you'll want to time the swing differently, so the ball is hit further along the length of the bat. And because you've moved the board out of the way, it should have a clear path to hit it!

Otherwise, give it a few goes and you'll hit the target. And once you do, that'll cause a new door to open - revealing the treasure chest with the Energizing Elixir inside.

That's not the only brain-twister shrine. For those who want help with the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Orochium Shrine, we've got a guide on that too! Or if you're exploring the desert and want some exclusive clothing, find out how to get into the Gerudo Secret Club in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission