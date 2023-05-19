How to complete the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Domizuin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to hit two respective arrow signposts a number of times to turn the cube. It's an especially confusing puzzle, so the best way to go about completing it is to follow a list of simple instructions.

You'll come across Domizuin Shrine on your way to one of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Towers in northeast Hyrule. With so many (literally) moving parts, it's one of the trickiest shrine solutions to work out. You'll need a weapon to hit two arrow signposts, your Ascend ability, and a strong enough stomach to keep motion sickness at bay – but luckily for you, we've listed the exact steps to take to solve the Domizuin Shrine and collect your Light of Blessing.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Domizuin Shrine puzzle solution

You'll find the Domizuin Shrine atop a high peak above the South Alakka Plains, accessible either by climbing or by going up the stairs circling the mountain. Here's the shrine's location on the map:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you've entered the shrine, walk a few paces and immediately use your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ascend ability to travel upwards through the pillar right in front of you. Walk toward the glowing arrow signpost straight ahead, and then follow these exact steps to quickly solve the Domizuin Shrine:

Hit the arrow outside the cube once, then enter the cube through the opening Hit the arrow inside the cube six times Walk toward the chest directly in front of you and open it to receive a Zonai charge Jump off the platform, glide back toward the entrance, and Ascend up the pillar again Back at the first arrow you found outside the cube, hit it once more and re-enter the cube Hit the arrow inside the cube three times, then jump into the corner, Ascend through the pillar, and emerge atop the cube Mind the gaps in the floor and jump up to the stairs leading to the Shrine of Light altar

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you follow these steps exactly, you should have completed the Domizuin Shrine. For some more general Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips , check out our guide on how to make the most of time with the game.

